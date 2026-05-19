Driver dies after car crashes nearly 500 feet off a cliff onto California beach

A man died Monday after his vehicle plunged nearly 500 feet off a steep cliff in Santa Cruz County, California.

Authorities said the 58-year-old man from Santa Rosa was driving a black 2017 Honda Pilot southbound on Highway 1 when the vehicle crashed approximately 400 to 500 feet down a cliff just south of Greyhound Rock Beach.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver traveled off the west edge of the roadway, struck a call box, continued southwest through vegetation, and went over the cliff.

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Video shared by the CAL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit showed emergency personnel from CAL FIRE, the Santa Cruz County Fire Department, San Mateo County Fire Department, California State Parks, and the California Highway Patrol-Santa Cruz responding to the scene in an effort to rescue the driver.

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Once crews reached the beach, two Santa Cruz City lifeguards were sent to the area where the vehicle was located.

Emergency personnel then found the driver and administered CPR before he was hoisted by helicopter to Highway 1 and transferred to a waiting ambulance.

Despite life-saving efforts, the driver suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Authorities believe he was the sole occupant of the Honda at the time of the crash.

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Investigators said it is still unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.