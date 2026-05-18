Video: US Coast Guard rescues several people trapped in cave at California beach

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – First responders were tasked with an unusual rescue at a California beach on Sunday evening after a group of people became trapped in a cave.

This situation is part of a multi-agency rescue involving lifeguards and a variety of first responders, involving 11 people who became trapped in a cave as water levels steadily rose, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire).

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Officials said that several of the people trapped in the cave did not know how to swim.

Once rescuers arrived, they discovered that the cave had two exits.

According to officials, one of the exits requires you to swim through water, while the other involves a steep bluff from the beach that is too difficult for individuals to reach safely.

With the assistance of lifeguards who remained on scene, five individuals were able to swim out of the cave.

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The remaining people who were unable to swim had to be rescued by a helicopter and hoisted out.

Footage shared by CAL Fire shows one of the victims being hoisted by U.S. Coast Guard members and placed at the top of the bluff, where others waited.

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It is always important to note your physical limitations when exploring the great outdoors, especially along the coastline, where rising waters can trap you against coastal cliffs or other dangerous structures.

It is always wise to wear safety equipment, such as a life vest, when traveling in or near the ocean, as tides can be unforgiving and even deadly.

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The National Weather Service offers a surf forecast for popular beach locations to help beach-goers and swimmers prepare for what’s to come and what to avoid.