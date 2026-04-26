See it: US Coast Guard rescues man stranded along cliffside in Oregon

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. – First responders jumped into action this weekend to help save a man in distress along a cliffside in Oregon.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched after a 25-year-old man became injured along a cliffside at Rocky Point State Scenic Viewpoint near Depoe Bay, Oregon, officials said.

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The man reportedly sustained an ankle injury and was unable to safely remove himself from the cliffside, which was positioned 10 feet above the water.

Due to rising tide conditions and the subject's remote location, first responders used an MH-65 helicopter team to conduct a hoist rescue.

Rescue crews successfully rescued the victim and transported them for further medical assistance, officials said.

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"Rescues like this highlight the importance of programs like the Advanced Helicopter Rescue School, which focuses on training for contingencies such as inland search and rescue and cliffside rescue," Lt. Travis Weaver, MH-65 pilot in command during the rescue, said.

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Photos from the Depoe Bay Fire District showcase the swift, professional rescue of the man, who was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Fire crews have responded to three separate falls along the rocky and slick coastline this weekend.

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Always use extreme caution when traveling alone in slick, rocky conditions.