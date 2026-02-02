Close call: Nebraska State Patrol trooper nearly struck by out-of-control vehicle

LINCOLN, NE - It was a close call for a Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) officer as he was inches away from being hit by an out-of-control vehicle in Lincoln on Thursday.

Video footage that was released by the NSP shows two troopers helping a stranded motorist on a major highway, Interstate 80.

One of the officers was standing outside the stranded car near the highway when a sedan suddenly skidded down the roadway and nearly slammed into the car and the trooper.

Right as the out-of-control car was about to crash into the stranded vehicle, the trooper jumped out of the way.

According to state patrol, no injuries were reported.

Nebraska was one of the states that was in the path of the historic winter that delivered crippling snow and ice across the country, impacting more than 235 million people.

The massive storm brought a dangerous refreeze that parlayed travel for days.

As the system moved out of the region, small accumulations of snow and wind chills well below zero followed. These weather conditions created icy roads throughout the area.

NSP reported that the light snow and frigid air have caused numerous slide-offs.

Law enforcement advised residents to be vigilant on the roads and avoid unnecessary travel during this time.

"Reminder, that it doesn’t take much to create slick conditions," NSP said on social media. "Slow down, increase following distance, and give yourself extra room to stop."