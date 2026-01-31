Photos: Dense fog reported during massive pileup involving 150 vehicles in California

EARLIMART, Calif. — A massive pileup involving about 150 vehicles has left several people with injuries amid a Dense Fog Advisory in California on Saturday.

County of Tulare officials said the pileup happened during dense fog. California Highway Patrol initially reported that 59 cars were involved, but county officials later upped that total.

The crash happened on State Route 99 near Avenue 24, halting traffic in both northbound and southbound lanes. There are detours in place and drivers are being advised to take alternate routes and expect significant delays.

Highway patrol said multiple people sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The Dense Fog Advisory from the National Weather Service said visibility is down from one quarter mile to 200 feet or less. The NWS said low visibility could make driving conditions dangerous.

Anyone who drives in dense fog should slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.