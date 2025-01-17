South Carolina dog found gagged in 2015 sparking global outcry dies from cancer: 'She fought until the end'

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Few dogs have had as profound of an impact on the lives of so many as Caitlyn, an international anti-cruelty icon. Sadly, her life was ultimately claimed this week by cancer.

Though her last breath was cut short by illness, it wasn't the evil acts of a monster who once attempted to silence her that ended her journey on Earth.

"Caitlyn’s legacy will continue to live on and inspire all of us to do better," Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said. "When there is cruelty to any animal, each of us must do something to stop it."

Rescued on May 27, 2015, with electrical tape wrapped around her muzzle, her image of suffering, shared by the lifesaving teams at Charleston Animal Society in North Charleston, South Carolina, went viral, igniting the #IAmCaitlyn movement and raising global awareness of animal cruelty.

Caitlyn's nearly decade-long journey of resilience and advocacy for abused and neglected animals inspired millions. Through appearances, media coverage and her thriving social media presence, she became a symbol of hope as she championed her own fight for the voiceless.

Her impact also extended beyond public awareness. The Charleston Animal Society’s anti-cruelty fund was eventually named in her honor. Since the fund’s formation, the shelter said it has investigated hundreds of cruelty cases and treated hundreds of animals for injuries sustained from abuse and neglect.

Caitlyn, who would have celebrated her 11th birthday on Feb. 3, passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by her loving family.

Following her rescue, Caitlyn lived with several foster families during her recovery, all while the legal proceedings against her abuser unfolded, according to the shelter. One of her fosters provided invaluable medical care and a loving home for two years.

In August 2016, William Leonard Dodson pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty charges. He was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison, with the judge describing Caitlyn's ordeal as "hell on earth," the Charleston Animal Society said. A year later, public outcry, with thousands urging the parole board to deny his release, proved successful.

In 2018, Caitlyn found her forever home with Ted Corvey III, the lead prosecutor in her case, and his wife.

"As was her nature, she fought until the end," her family posted on her official Facebook page. "Caitlyn was a beloved and now deeply missed member of our family. She loved us as much as we loved her and we will never forget her."

The Corveys often heard people say how lucky Caitlyn was to have found them, but they knew the truth – they were the lucky ones.

"She was a tremendous blessing and a gift to our family that we cherished and loved everyday," the family said in a written statement. "We remain very proud of the work done on her case and the ongoing work we are involved in related to animal welfare and combating cruelty. However, as proud as we are of bringing justice to her, what we are proudest of is being her family and having had her in our lives for as long we did."

A candlelight vigil to remember Caitlyn and all victims of animal cruelty will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Charleston Animal Society.