Reward skyrockets after bulldog left to die in taped container as Las Vegas temps reach near 100 degrees

LAS VEGAS – A nation of animal lovers – hearts broken and angered – is uniting to help find the person responsible for leaving a dog near a dumpster in a plastic tote sealed with tape in sweltering Las Vegas summer heat last month.

Investigators hope $50,000 will help someone who knows anything to come forward to bring justice to Reba, the bulldog.

"Animals do not have a voice. They cannot speak. They cannot tell us what happened to them. They can't point out who did it," Sgt. Trey Gethoefer said. "We have to do everything we can to be the voice for those animals. And something like this is so reprehensible, you wouldn't think that another human being would want to do this."

WATCH: RESCUERS SAVE DOG FROM DEBBY'S FLOODING IN NORTHERN PENNSYLVANIA

Las Vegas police responded to a call for service on July 25 near Boulevard Mall after two people heard something scratching and started looking around for the noise. That is when they encountered the horrific sight of Reba, a French bulldog, in a taped-up plastic tote.

They ran to a nearby business for help, where they proceeded to hose her off and attempt to bring her temperature down. Earlier that day, temperatures topped almost 100 degrees outside. The tote was covered in fecal matter, vomit and urine.

Reba was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital under Vegas Pet Rescue Project's name. She died two days later, despite continuous care from her care team.

Police said they conducted an "exhaustive and thorough investigation" and left no stone unturned in solving the crime.

MEET AUDIO, A TENNESSEE KITTEN WITH 4 EARS

"Unfortunately, we have not had success with finding actual video footage of this dog being dropped off, and who had done so," Gethoefer said. "We haven't been able to find any witnesses to the crime, and we have basically exhausted all means of investigation."

Authorities are now asking the community to step up and help them solve the case. A $50,000 reward is now available to help bring justice to Reba.

"We were humbly overwhelmed with not only donations to help us cover the veterinary cost, but donations specifically to raise a reward amount," Megan Tomlinson, a volunteer rescue coordinator for the Vegas Pet Rescue Project, told FOX Weather.

MISSOURI POLICE DOG DIES IN HOT PATROL CAR AFTER AIR CONDITIONER MALFUNCTIONS

At first, there were a few donations here and there, Tomlinson said. As the details of just how horrific Reba's story of neglect, abuse and abandonment was, as well as the enormous cost of treating her became public, the reward money skyrocketed.

WATCH: NEW YORK MAN, DOG NARROWLY ESCAPE DANGER AS LIGHTNING STRIKES BACKYARD TREE

"From many private donors as well as a few major donors, such as our local radio station, we raised $25,000 for her fund," Tomlinson said. "Then, a few days ago, unexpectedly, we were contacted by a rescue in Florida that had a donor of theirs wanting to match our reward amount."

Lauree Simmons, CEO of Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee, Florida, told FOX Weather that they are partnering with an anonymous supporter to double the current reward offered to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The supporter also hired private detectives to help track down the criminals.

CAN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DECODE DOG BARKS?

"The news of the utter cruelness of leaving this defenseless dog to die in the Nevada heat next to a dumpster with no chance to survive moved us to action," Simmons added. "It is our goal to find and punish this person or persons and to send a national message that anyone who harms an innocent animal will be punished."

Lamar Outdoor Advertising has also donated 48 digital billboards across the Valley.

"These abusers often go on to abuse children and more animals, so it is with great urgency that we identify and arrest those responsible," Simmons said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Detail by phone at 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada, Inc. by phone at 702-385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.