Extreme Weather
Watch: New York man, dog narrowly escape danger as lightning strikes backyard tree

Matt Krass was leisurely walking his furry companion when a sudden lightning bolt struck nearby, as depicted in the surveillance camera that captured the extreme weather.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
NEW CITY, N.Y. – A New York man and his dog narrowly escaped a dangerous situation when lightning hit a tree in their backyard during severe weather Wednesday.

Matt Krass was leisurely walking his furry companion at his home in New City when a sudden lightning bolt struck nearby, as depicted in the surveillance camera that captured the extreme weather.

A man in New City, New York, had a close call when lightning struck a tree in his yard as severe weather moved through the area on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Matt Krass was leisurely walking his dog when a sudden bolt of lightning struck nearby.

(Matt Krass via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the region earlier in the day, forecasting strong wind and hail.

The storms forced the suspension of flight operations at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports, and caused extensive flooding in various areas throughout the region.

In the last eight years, three people have been killed by a lightning strike in the U.S. while walking their dogs, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. 

