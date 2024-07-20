Watch: New York man, dog narrowly escape danger as lightning strikes backyard tree

NEW CITY, N.Y. – A New York man and his dog narrowly escaped a dangerous situation when lightning hit a tree in their backyard during severe weather Wednesday.

Matt Krass was leisurely walking his furry companion at his home in New City when a sudden lightning bolt struck nearby, as depicted in the surveillance camera that captured the extreme weather.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the region earlier in the day, forecasting strong wind and hail.

The storms forced the suspension of flight operations at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports, and caused extensive flooding in various areas throughout the region.

In the last eight years, three people have been killed by a lightning strike in the U.S. while walking their dogs, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.