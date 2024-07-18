Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Watch: Foo Fighters concert cut mid-song as severe storms roll into New York City: 'Go get safe!'

"We just got cut," lead singer Dave Grohl told the crowd when the band abruptly stopped playing "Everlong" as lightning approached Citi Field Wednesday evening.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
A Foo Fighters concert in Queens, New York, was cut short on Wednesday as thunderstorms moved through the Tri-State area. 00:38

Foo Fighters concert in New York cut short due to storms

A Foo Fighters concert in Queens, New York, was cut short on Wednesday as thunderstorms moved through the Tri-State area.

QUEENS, N.Y. – The Foo Fighters were not the only ones rocking and rolling in New York City on Wednesday night.

Thunderstorms and lightning were too, forcing the band to cut their outdoor concert short at Citi Field after performing only 13 songs – they usually play at least 21 during a set.

TAYLOR SWIFT HAS ERA OF BAD WEATHER FOR CONCERTS THIS TOUR SEASON

The Foo Fighters had to end their concert in Queens, New York early due to a thunderstorm. The show at Citi Field was cut short because of lightning in the area. 00:14

Watch: Foo Fighters attendees leave Queens, NY concert in strong rain, wind

The Foo Fighters had to end their concert in Queens, New York early due to a thunderstorm. The show at Citi Field was cut short because of lightning in the area.

As the severe weather approached the stadium, lead singer Dave Grohl told the crowd that a storm was coming in with "some lightning and (expletive) like that." 

"We're going to play as much as we can until someone says it's not safe for you," he added before breaking out into their hit song "Everlong."

However, Grohl could only get 30 seconds into the song before the band abruptly got called offstage as lightning streaked above the stadium.

"Listen, this (expletive) sucks," he told the crowd. "Believe me. If I could do something about it, I would … everybody, go get safe."

The interruption came as the National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Radar New York City July 17

Radar loop of New York City as thunderstorms pushed through on the evening of July 17, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

Disappointed fans filed out of their seats and off the field, angry because the show was advertised as "rain or shine."

After the show, some took to social media to express their frustrations, while others praised Grohl and the band.

"They handled the situation so cool and so professionally," said Spring-Nuts, a dedicated group of fans of Bruce Springsteen. "As disappointing as it was to have a shortened show, nothing but admiration for Dave and the band, and they put on one of the best rock and roll shows I have ever seen."

10 CONCERTS MOTHER NATURE MADE AN UNWANTED CAMEO IN 2023

Thunderstorms forced the band to cut their outdoor concert short at Citi Field on Wednesday night. 01:08

Foo Fighters stop concert at Citi Field due to weather conditions

Thunderstorms forced the band to cut their outdoor concert short at Citi Field on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the band said they were disappointed that they couldn’t play their full set due to the severe weather.

"The safety of our fans, the crew and everyone working in the stadium comes first," the band said. "So when it was determined that there was no safe way to continue the show in this dangerous weather, we had no choice but to call it a night."

The Foo Fighters have a make-up show scheduled for Friday.

Tags
Loading...