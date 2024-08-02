Search
Published

Meet Audio, a Tennessee kitten with 4 ears

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
The staff at True Rescue animal shelter in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, said the genetic mutation is extremely rare and completely harmless. They brought in the cat and its three siblings from a car lot in Nashville on Tuesday. 01:00

Watch: Extremely rare kitten with 4 ears rescued in Tennessee

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. – Check out this adorable Tennessee kitten with not two, but four ears.

"This is an extremely rare genetic mutation and is completely harmless," said True Rescue, the Mount Juliet animal shelter, which took the cat in Tuesday along with his other three siblings from a car lot in Nashville

Audio is about 9 weeks old and weighs just over 2 pounds

(True Rescue)

The cats were discovered taped inside a box with no air holes, but a compassionate individual managed to free them, bring them indoors and then took them to the shelter.

"(Audio) is very sweet and very grateful to not be stuck in that box anymore," the shelter said.

The most recent case of a four-eared kitten was reported two years ago in Turkey, according to the available research, the shelter said.

Audio came to True Rescue's shelter in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday.

(True Rescue)

After a thorough examination, a veterinarian confirmed that the cat's hearing is completely normal. The shelter said they would announce when he will be up for adoption.

