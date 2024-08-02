Meet Audio, a Tennessee kitten with 4 ears

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. – Check out this adorable Tennessee kitten with not two, but four ears.

This little ear-resistible feline, named Audio due to his built-in surround-sound speakers, is estimated to be nearly 9 weeks old and weighs just over 2 pounds.

"This is an extremely rare genetic mutation and is completely harmless," said True Rescue, the Mount Juliet animal shelter, which took the cat in Tuesday along with his other three siblings from a car lot in Nashville.

The cats were discovered taped inside a box with no air holes, but a compassionate individual managed to free them, bring them indoors and then took them to the shelter.

"(Audio) is very sweet and very grateful to not be stuck in that box anymore," the shelter said.

The most recent case of a four-eared kitten was reported two years ago in Turkey, according to the available research, the shelter said.

After a thorough examination, a veterinarian confirmed that the cat's hearing is completely normal. The shelter said they would announce when he will be up for adoption.