Rare intersex kitten defies feline genetics, surprises vets at Oregon shelter

BEND, Ore. – A rare intersex kitten at an Oregon animal shelter has surprised veterinarians with its unusual defiance of typical feline genetics.

A one-pound tortoiseshell-colored cat, known for its striking swirls of black and shades of orange, arrived at the Humane Society of Central Oregon in late April as part of an owner-relinquished litter. Typically, tortoiseshell cats are female, but this kitty broke that norm.

Veterinarians identified the hermaphrodite as female and initially named her Cindi based on coat color and external genitalia. After five weeks in foster care, she returned for spay surgery, but a uterus and ovaries were absent. After discovering two testicles, the cat's name was changed to Cinder.

"To call it a male is tough, but with the binary nature of animals and people’s perception of animals, we chose male," the shelter's medical director, Crystal Bloodworth, said.

Throughout her career in shelter medicine, Bloodworth has performed tens of thousands of surgeries on cats. She has encountered only one other male calico and just a few true hermaphrodite animals.

Clinic Manager Bailey Shelton said this could be a once-in-a-career moment despite her nine-year tenure in the veterinary field.

"It was like spotting a unicorn," she said. "They always talked about how rare male tortoiseshells are back in school, but seeing one in person is something else. You just never know what amazing surprises await you at the humane society."

Veterinarians believe Cinder is likely a cat with three sex chromosomes, XXY. The presence of two X chromosomes causes the tortoiseshell coloring, while the Y chromosome allows for the development of testicles.

In her 20-year career, HSCO Certified Veterinary Technician Annie Pulzone has encountered only one other XXY cat.

"But it is always fun to see these types of animals in one’s career because they are so rare," she adds.

There are a lot of variations of hermaphroditism or intersex in felines, the shelter said.

"In the kitten, it did not have a uterus or ovaries, did have testicles and has what looks like a vulva," Bloodworth explained.

As Cinder grows into adolescence, veterinarians may consider the cat female due to its external genitalia, which resemble those of a female, including being a tortoiseshell.

According to the shelter, Cinder has several families interested in having him join their family, and they expect to finalize an adoption soon.