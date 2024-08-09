Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Rescuers save dog from Debby's flooding in northern Pennsylvania

The area was hard hit by storms, which caused floodwaters to quickly overtake roads and buildings.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Rescues are being reported in the town of Westfield, Pennsylvania, as heavy rain from the remnants of Debby lead to a serious flooding situation in the region. Watch as firefighters wade through floodwater in Westfield, Pennsylvania, on Friday to rescue a family pet. 02:16

Video shot on Friday shows a dog in northern Pennsylvania being rescued from flash flooding caused by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Debby.

Volunteer firefighters could be seen escorting the animal through the rushing, muddy water.

Despite the chaos around him, the dog remained calm and stayed close to his rescuers.

Volunteer firefighters rescue dog from floods caused by Debby. (Courtesy: Josh Potter via Wellsville Sun) 00:49

The area was hard hit by storms, which caused floodwaters to quickly overtake roads and buildings.

"This was kind of a shock to everybody. It was very fast. As a result, I think it scared people a little bit," said John Anderson, who witnessed the flooding in Pennsylvania.

CATASTROPHIC FLOODING REPORTED IN WESTFIELD, PENNSYLVANIA, AS DEBBY'S REMNANTS LASH NORTHEAST

Anderson noted how the powerful floods swept debris from homes, carried away bales of hay and uprooted trees.

The dog being brought out of the floodwater.

A close-up of the dog being brought out of the floodwater.

(John Anderson / FOX Weather)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Storm reports from the National Weather Service include entire homes being "dislodged" by rushing water in the Westfield neighborhood of Potter Brook, along with helicopter rescues of individuals trapped on rooftops.

