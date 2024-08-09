Watch: Rescuers save dog from Debby's flooding in northern Pennsylvania

Video shot on Friday shows a dog in northern Pennsylvania being rescued from flash flooding caused by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Debby.

Volunteer firefighters could be seen escorting the animal through the rushing, muddy water.

Despite the chaos around him, the dog remained calm and stayed close to his rescuers.

The area was hard hit by storms, which caused floodwaters to quickly overtake roads and buildings.

"This was kind of a shock to everybody. It was very fast. As a result, I think it scared people a little bit," said John Anderson, who witnessed the flooding in Pennsylvania.

Anderson noted how the powerful floods swept debris from homes, carried away bales of hay and uprooted trees.

Storm reports from the National Weather Service include entire homes being "dislodged" by rushing water in the Westfield neighborhood of Potter Brook, along with helicopter rescues of individuals trapped on rooftops.