Watch: Tears flow in emotional reunion as South Carolina cat reunited with owner after 11 years missing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – After missing for an astonishing 11 years, Sam the cat was finally reunited with his owner, leading to an incredibly emotional moment that touched the hearts of an entire nation.

Following the heartwarming reunion at Charleston Animal Society in South Carolina, the incredible tale has captivated millions on social media, showcasing the enduring bond between a woman and her cherished, long-lost companion.

In 2011, Jennifer Ravenel welcomed Sam into her home, but just two years later, a sudden scare from a dog caused Sam to vanish from her Hollywood residence.

"I searched and searched the woods," she told the shelter. "I asked everybody that lived around us, and nobody saw him. But he's a survivor."

Kay Hyman, a senior director at the shelter, shared a video with FOX Weather from Aug. 13 showing Ravenel's emotional reunion with her beloved cat after Charleston County Animal Control brought Sam to the animal society.

"Sam, Sam. The kitty cat man," Ravenel cries. "I've missed you so much. Eleven years my cat's been missing. I'm just so excited."

The cat was found just one block from his original home. He was very underweight and needed help. Sam weighed just 15 pounds when he ran away and weighed 7.5 pounds when he arrived at Charleston Animal Society.

Hyman believes Sam had probably survived on scraps from a feral colony located on the same road he was found.

When Ravenel got the call from the shelter about Sam being located, she thought it was all a prank.

After a few days of being back together, Sam seemed to be getting used to being back home. Yet now, he doesn't feel like going out at all.

"Everything is going great," Ravenel said. "Since Sam's been home, he hasn't wanted to go back outside, he is mostly staying on the foot of my bed."

Hyman said the miraculous reunion was only possible because Sam had a microchip.

"Getting a microchip should be on the top of every pet owner's checklist," said Charleston Animal Society Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Aldwin Roman. "Without that chip, this beautiful reunion probably wouldn't have happened."

Ensuring the safety of every animal, the Charleston Animal Society takes the extra step to microchip each one before adoption. You can also easily obtain microchips at your veterinarian's office.

Hyman said another option for pet owners is to register their animal at PetcoLoveLost.org, a free service that uses facial recognition technology to reunite lost pets.

As for Ravenel, she's been telling everybody to microchip and protect their pet for life with this simple, yet essential step.

Because waiting for 11 years for your pet to come back home feels like an eternity.