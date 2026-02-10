Here's how this unique ice volcano forms in Upstate New York

NEW YORK - A unique phenomenon appeared in an Upstate New York park as frigid temperatures consumed the Northern Tier of the U.S. and encased most of the region in snow and ice.

Located in Letchworth State Park, an ice sculpture also informally known as an "ice volcano" has developed during these below-freezing temperature days.

The ice volcano is associated with Letchworth Park, which has grown into one of the park's top winter attractions. So how does it form?

The sculpture is a cone formed from thousands of icicles as a result of a gravity-fed fountain system.

Water from a higher-elevation reservoir or tank flows downhill into a chamber that compresses air, which then forces the water vertically through a spout.

This creates a powerful fountain without the need for pumps.

Since the water is being forced upward so quickly and with so much pressure, it doesn’t freeze right away, even during very cold temperatures. But once the water falls back down and hits the surrounding surfaces, it begins to freeze.

Over time, ice builds up as more water sprays and freezes on contact. As this process continues, the accumulating ice gradually grows taller and wider, eventually taking on a cone-shaped appearance. Thus, creating the ice volcano.

Due to the numerous freezing cold temperatures this year, the ice sculpture has grown to record heights. As of Feb. 9, it was reported that the volcano was about 30-feet tall.

The structure will keep on building upward as long as the fountain continues to operate and temperatures remain cold enough for freezing to occur.