Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Learn
Published

How much snow does it take to shut down the New York City subway system?

The MTA has several thresholds when it comes to announcing delays, route changes, suspensions or even total closure of the subway system.

By Kevin Fitzgerald Source FOX Weather
❄️ WINTRY WAKE-UP: Millions of Americans are expected to wake up to snow on Sunday, as the first 'measurable' snow of the season is poised to hit the northeastern section of the I-95 corridor late Saturday night into the early morning hours.

Northeast poised for first 'measurable' snow of the season

❄️ WINTRY WAKE-UP: Millions of Americans are expected to wake up to snow on Sunday, as the first 'measurable' snow of the season is poised to hit the northeastern section of the I-95 corridor late Saturday night into the early morning hours.

The winter months are here, unleashing powerful winter storms across the nation. With that, the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is offering some tips and information about what will happen to Big Apple's subway system.

POWERFUL CROSS-COUNTRY WINTER STORM, FREEZING COLD FROM POLAR VORTEX TO SLAM I-95 CORRIDOR

The MTA has several thresholds when it comes to announcing delays, route changes, suspensions or even total closure of the subway system.

  • Image 1 of 7

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: People walk along the Church Avenue subway station platform as a train arrives amid a winter storm on February 13, 2024 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City.  ((Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

  • Image 2 of 7

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: People enter the Subway station as snow falls on January 19, 2025 in New York City.  ((Photo by Heather Khalifa/Getty Images))

  • Image 3 of 7

    A New York City Transit worker throws salt on the steps of a subway entrance at the Grand St. station in Manhattan on Feb. 13, 2022.  ((Theodore Parisienne for New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images))

  • Image 4 of 7

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 01: People enter the Church Avenue subway station in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn on February 01, 2021 in New York City.  ((Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

  • Image 5 of 7

    Commuters walk on snow covered subway platform in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2009.  (Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Image 6 of 7

    A NYC transit worker shovels snow from a subway platform on January 23, 2016 in New York. (AFP / Don EMMERT        (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Image 7 of 7

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 01: Workers clear snow off a subway station platform in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn on February 01, 2021 in New York City.  ( (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

If just a winter storm warning is announced, then service of the subways will carry on as normal.

1-7 inches of snow will not cause much disruption to subway service, but salt and snow may be noticed on train platforms.

When snow begins to accumulate over 7 inches, that is when disruptions will begin. The MTA may reduce service, especially on express tracks.

EXTREME COLD WATCH: ARCTIC OUTBREAK BRINGING LIFE-THREATENING COLD TO MILLIONS

Over 12 inches of snow or blizzard conditions calls for significant service suspensions or even a full system shutdown, if needed.

There does not necessarily need to be precipitation for the subway system to see some disruption in the winter. Subzero temperatures may call for reduced services, like suspension of some express services.

Ice, sleet or freezing rain may lead to some reduced service, or express service suspension, depending on where trains are parked.

Some other types of changes and disruptions to the subway system may include express trains running on the local track, trains running only on the underground sections of the line and no trains throughout the system. 

NYC Subway during severe winter weather

(2025 Metropolitan Transportation Authority )

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The New York City MTA wants customers to travel safely in wintry conditions:

  • Use handrails in stations and trains.
  • Be careful boarding and exiting trains. Don't move between train cars.
  • Don't run, especially on wet or icy surfaces.
  • Listen for station announcements and check digital signs in stations for updates.
  • Check the weather and transit service status before you travel.

The MTA website offers more tips and updates on traveling the subway system in winter weather.

Tags
Loading...