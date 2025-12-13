How much snow does it take to shut down the New York City subway system?

The winter months are here, unleashing powerful winter storms across the nation. With that, the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is offering some tips and information about what will happen to Big Apple's subway system.

The MTA has several thresholds when it comes to announcing delays, route changes, suspensions or even total closure of the subway system.

If just a winter storm warning is announced, then service of the subways will carry on as normal.

1-7 inches of snow will not cause much disruption to subway service, but salt and snow may be noticed on train platforms.

When snow begins to accumulate over 7 inches, that is when disruptions will begin. The MTA may reduce service, especially on express tracks.

Over 12 inches of snow or blizzard conditions calls for significant service suspensions or even a full system shutdown, if needed.

There does not necessarily need to be precipitation for the subway system to see some disruption in the winter. Subzero temperatures may call for reduced services, like suspension of some express services.

Ice, sleet or freezing rain may lead to some reduced service, or express service suspension, depending on where trains are parked.

Some other types of changes and disruptions to the subway system may include express trains running on the local track, trains running only on the underground sections of the line and no trains throughout the system.

The New York City MTA wants customers to travel safely in wintry conditions:

Use handrails in stations and trains.

Be careful boarding and exiting trains. Don't move between train cars.

Don't run, especially on wet or icy surfaces.

Listen for station announcements and check digital signs in stations for updates.

Check the weather and transit service status before you travel.

The MTA website offers more tips and updates on traveling the subway system in winter weather.