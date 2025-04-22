Celebrate Earth Day with these tips that can help protect our planet



April 22 is Earth Day, which was started in 1970 by the late Gaylord Nelson, a governor of Wisconsin and a U.S. Senator.

"It may be hard to imagine that before 1970, a factory could spew black clouds of toxic smoke into the air or dump tons of toxic waste into a nearby stream, and that was perfectly legal," said a statement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

It was that year that Congress authorized the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency, a federal agency that would address future environmental issues.

There are many ways to have an impact on your local environment, such as picking up trash while on a run or taking a shorter shower to save water.

Since the start of Earth Day, people have become more aware of how some actions have negative consequences for the environment.

Here are simple ways to help preserve Earth

Bike or walk rather than use a vehicle.

Choose an energy-efficient vehicle.

Carpool or take public transportation.

Give clothes a second life by donating or buying used.

Turn off the water while brushing your teeth or shaving.

Get an appreciation of nature by visiting a national park.

