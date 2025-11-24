Archeologists recover treasures from the legendary 1708 San José galleon, wrecked in war

Search
By Olivia Stephens
Nine artifacts were recovered from the San José galleon shipwreck in Cartagena, Columbia on November 22, that will further knowledge on the handling of submerged goods.

Cartagena, Columbia- Archeologists recovered nine artifacts from the San José galleon shipwreck in Cartagena, Columbia on November 22. 

Famed in 1708, Storyful states that the ship’s cargo was set to be transported to Spain to aid King Philip V in financing the War of the Spanish Succession, when the galleon was attacked by a British ship and sunk in the Caribbean Sea near Cartagena. 

It was then rediscovered in 2015.

(MinCultura Colombia via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Columbia’s Ministry of Culture released photos showing all nine artifacts.

You will see three coins and two porcelain cups, fully intact, two porcelain fragments, a bronze cannon and one rope fragment.

  • A bronze cannon was recovered from the sunken 1708 San José galleon.
    Image 1 of 2

    A bronze cannon was recovered from the sunken 1708 San José galleon. (MinCultura Colombia via Storyful)

  • Coins recovered from the sunken 1708 San José galleon.
    Image 2 of 2

    Coins recovered from the sunken 1708 San José galleon. (MinCultura Colombia via Storyful)

"Once collected from the seabed, they were subjected to a first aid procedure on board the ship ARC Caribe," said MinCulture Columbia, the official "X" page of Columbia’s Ministry of Cultures.

They further stated that this historical endeavor is led by the Gobierno Del Cambio, in efforts to protect Columbia’s Submerged Cultural Heritage. 

MinCulture Columbia also shares that the recovered artifacts will enter a process of scientific conservation, allowing for further knowledge on the handling of submerged goods, as the objects have been sent to the Caribbean Oceanographic and Hydrographic Research Center. 

