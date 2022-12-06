Mysterious debris appears on Florida beach after Hurricane Nicole

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – After some debris appeared along the beach in Daytona Beach Shores, state archeologists were visiting the site Tuesday morning to determine what it might be.

FOX 35 Orlando reported that a spokesperson for the Florida Department of State (FDS) referred to the discovery as a possible "shipwreck site," but whether the debris is from a shipwreck has to be investigated and confirmed.

The debris was discovered a couple of weeks ago after part of the beach was washed away during Hurricane Nicole.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Mark Ard, director of external affairs for FDS, said the department's Division of Historical Resources and Bureau of Archeological Resources have been in contact with authorities in Daytona Beach Shores about the discovery. State archeologists are working with other archeologists to document the site, he told FOX 35 Orlando in an email.

Ard said that when the state learns of a potential discovery, it works to ensure the area around the discovery is protected, noting that the removal of artifacts from an archeological site without authorization is a third-degree felony.

According to Ard, state archeologists will "map" the site and document the context of the site and debris context. This includes recording the site during excavation, field notes, drawings and photographs.

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF: HURRICANES IAN, NICOLE STRIKE NEARLY SAME SPOTS IN FLORIDA AS CHARLEY, JEANNE IN 2004

Officials said where the artifacts are placed in relation to other artifacts and the environmental features of a site could provide clues to their function and method of manufacturing or loss. That information will allow archeologists to learn not only more about the artifacts but also about past human behavior.

When artifacts are moved, disrupted or destroyed, that context is "destroyed and cannot be recreated," Ard said.

Other post-Nicole discoveries

The debris in Daytona Beach Shores is just one of a few discoveries that have been made in Florida after Hurricane Nicole.

Human remains were unearthed by the ferocious storm on Hutchinson Island. Officials said they believe the remains may be from a Native American burial mound.

A shutterbug spotted a 1930s steamer trunk washed ashore near St. Augustine in the days after the hurricane hit. Officials said they didn't find anything of value in the trunk.