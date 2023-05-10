Archeologists uncover 7,000-year-old road under Mediterranean Sea

KORČULA, Croatia – Archeologists said they recently discovered the sunken Stone Age ruins of a 7,000-year-old road at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the University of Zadar, a radiocarbon analysis showed the sediments date back to 4,900 B.C. and apparently once linked an ancient artificial landmass to the island of Korčula in Croatia.

Researchers said they were surprised when they uncovered the carefully stacked stone plates measuring 13 feet across during an underwater archeological exploration of Soline.

The road once connected the sunken prehistoric settlement of the Neolithic and Chalcolithic Hvar culture in the eastern Adriatic coast with the coast of Korčula Island, university officials said.

At the same time, on the other side of the island, archeologists were performing land explorations near Uvala Gradina and Vela Luka.

University of Zadar research director Igor Borzić said he had noticed some strange structures in the bay. The archeological team diving at the Soline site then carried out an inspection of the central part of the bay.

It was determined that the existence of an almost identical settlement as in Soline was also uncovered at a depth of about 16 feet.

Archeologists said Neolithic artifacts such as blades and stone axes were also found at the site.