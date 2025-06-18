Record-setting shipwreck accidentally discovered off coast of France

RAMATUELLE, France – French authorities believe they have uncovered a remarkably well-preserved shipwreck more than a mile beneath the surface of the Mediterranean Sea, possibly dating back to the 16th century.

According to France’s archaeological research department, the wreck was discovered earlier this year during a seafloor survey conducted by a drone operated by the country’s Navy.

The mission was reportedly part of a marine reef control initiative, but it unexpectedly revealed the unmapped site deep off the southern coast.

The shipwreck measures nearly 100 feet in length and approximately 23 feet in width.

"This is the deepest underwater cultural asset ever recorded in French waters," maritime officials said in a statement. "Its extraordinary preservation offers a rare opportunity for research."

Archaeologists believe the ship was likely an Italian merchant vessel transporting ceramics and other goods when it sank.

Historical analysis of photos from the wreck suggest it was en route from northern Italy when it sank in the western Mediterranean.

Photos from the site show what appears to be weathered wood protruding from the seabed, surrounded by dozens of ceramic vessels still in remarkably intact condition.

Some of the pottery features bright glazes, Greek letters and even Christian iconography.

In addition to the ceramics, researchers spotted large pieces of metal, anchors and cannons, indicating that the vessel was of significant size.

"Camarat 4 is a remarkable discovery for its depth, unprecedented character, and the opportunity it offers to study an almost intact 16th-century set," researchers said.

Being at around 8,200 feet under the ocean, experts said, the deep depth likely protected the debris from both natural deterioration and human interference.

Crews are already making plans to perform additional dives to conduct research on nearby sediments and artifacts, to learn more about the boat's past.