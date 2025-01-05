See it: US smacked with snow, ice from powerful coast-to-coast winter storm

A powerful winter storm moving across the Midwest and Plains is producing snow and ice, causing dangerous travel conditions, and is expected to impact millions more as it moves across the country toward the East Coast.

Roughly 27,000 people are without power in Kansas and Missouri, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has responded to 668 calls since the storm made its way into the state.

A photo from Kansas City, Missouri, shows a massive ball of ice that formed on a vehicle's side mirror as it drove through icy conditions.

Kansas and Missouri Department of Transportation officials have been working hard to clear roads of ice and snow. Several roads in Kansas and western Missouri were closed due to black ice or crashes from winter conditions.

A video posted by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) in Kansas City showed trucks working to plow snow from Interstate 435.

"It's a great day to stay in, make some french toast and watch some football. It's NOT a day to be on the roads. Our crews are hard at work in the storm," MoDOT said in a post to X Sunday morning.

Near St. Louis, sleet fell in Union, Missouri, coating sidewalks in a slick layer of ice.

WINTER STORM THREATENS 27 STATES AS HEAVY SNOW, CRIPPLING ICE CREATE TRAVEL CHAOS, POWER OUTAGES

A Blizzard Warning is in effect until Monday for parts of central and eastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Video from Topeka, Kansas, Sunday morning shows strong winds blowing snow around at the National Weather Service office.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell is in Louisville, Kentucky, where she will be covering the winter storm. Video from Sunday morning showed conditions in Louisville as heavy snow fell. Conditions across Kentucky are expected to continue deteriorating as the day continues. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the majority of the state through Monday evening.