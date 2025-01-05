Search
See it: US smacked with snow, ice from powerful coast-to-coast winter storm

Icy and snowy conditions are moving through the eastern half of the U.S.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith was in Kansas City on Sunday as a powerful winter storm dumped heavy snow across the region. During one of her reports she witnessed thundersnow in person for the first time in her career.  06:24

Powerful winter storm produces thundersnow in Kansas City area

FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith was in Kansas City on Sunday as a powerful winter storm dumped heavy snow across the region. During one of her reports she witnessed thundersnow in person for the first time in her career. 

A powerful winter storm moving across the Midwest and Plains is producing snow and ice, causing dangerous travel conditions, and is expected to impact millions more as it moves across the country toward the East Coast. 

Roughly 27,000 people are without power in Kansas and Missouri, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has responded to 668 calls since the storm made its way into the state. 

A photo from Kansas City, Missouri, shows a massive ball of ice that formed on a vehicle's side mirror as it drove through icy conditions. 

This image shows ice that formed on a vehicle traveling on I-70 from Salina to Kansas City on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

This image shows ice that formed on a vehicle traveling on I-70 from Salina to Kansas City on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

(Matt Keane/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Kansas and Missouri Department of Transportation officials have been working hard to clear roads of ice and snow. Several roads in Kansas and western Missouri were closed due to black ice or crashes from winter conditions. 

A video posted by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) in Kansas City showed trucks working to plow snow from Interstate 435. 

As snow continues to fall in Kansas City, MoDOT plows are working hard to clear highways covered in snow. 00:34

Missouri Department of Transportation trucks plow snow-covered Kansas City roads

As snow continues to fall in Kansas City, MoDOT plows are working hard to clear highways covered in snow.

"It's a great day to stay in, make some french toast and watch some football. It's NOT a day to be on the roads. Our crews are hard at work in the storm," MoDOT said in a post to X Sunday morning. 

Near St. Louis, sleet fell in Union, Missouri, coating sidewalks in a slick layer of ice. 

Video recorded in Union, Missouri. shows sleet coating the ground and bushes in front of a home. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Monday morning for the area. 00:12

Watch: Sleet falls in eastern Missouri as winter storm moves across US

Video recorded in Union, Missouri. shows sleet coating the ground and bushes in front of a home. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Monday morning for the area.

WINTER STORM THREATENS 27 STATES AS HEAVY SNOW, CRIPPLING ICE CREATE TRAVEL CHAOS, POWER OUTAGES

A Blizzard Warning is in effect until Monday for parts of central and eastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Video from Topeka, Kansas, Sunday morning shows strong winds blowing snow around at the National Weather Service office. 

A blizzard Warning is in effect for Topeka and surrounding areas in eastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri unfil Monday morning. Video from the National Weather Service in Topeka shows blustery wind whipping snow outside the office.  00:18

Winter storm creates blizzard conditions in Topeka, Kansas

A blizzard Warning is in effect for Topeka and surrounding areas in eastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri unfil Monday morning. Video from the National Weather Service in Topeka shows blustery wind whipping snow outside the office. 

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell is in Louisville, Kentucky, where she will be covering the winter storm. Video from Sunday morning showed conditions in Louisville as heavy snow fell. Conditions across Kentucky are expected to continue deteriorating as the day continues. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the majority of the state through Monday evening. 

Louisville is under a Winter Storm Warning as conditions continue to deteriorate from a winter storm that's moving toward the eastern half of the country. Snow and ice have been reported in and around Lousiville.  00:11

Kentucky hit with snow from winter storm

Louisville is under a Winter Storm Warning as conditions continue to deteriorate from a winter storm that's moving toward the eastern half of the country. Snow and ice have been reported in and around Lousiville. 

