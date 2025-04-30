Watch: Fierce winds topple tractor-trailer in Texas amid hurricane-force gusts

MABELLE, Texas — A tractor-trailer toppled amid raging wind gusts and rain Tuesday night near Mabelle, Texas.

This dramatic video was captured by KJTL/KDFX storm chaser Kyle G. around 7 p.m. local time and shows the driver climbing out of the passenger side of the flipped cab before falling to the ground.

Kyle was able to bandage the driver and take him to a hospital, according to a report from KJTL.

Baylor County, Texas was one of the areas hardest hit by Tuesday's deadly severe weather which stretched 2,000 miles from Texas to the Northeast and claimed at least three lives.

Nearby Seymour, Texas, recorded multiple wind gusts over 90 mph and a peak gust of 106 mph on Tuesday and 5-inch hail was reported about 75 miles west of Mabelle in Guthrie, Texas.

Farther to the north, a serial derecho brought nearly 700 miles of damaging wind gusts from central Indiana to upstate New York.