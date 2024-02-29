Drone video shows nearly apocalyptic look from largest wildfire in Texas history

STINNETT, Texas – Drone video is giving a nearly apocalyptic look at the destruction and devastation caused by the largest wildfire in Texas state history that has burned more than 1 million acres in four days.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Smokehouse Creek Fire in the Texas Panhandle has burned 1.075 million acres of land and is approximately 185 miles wide – nearly twice the size of Delaware.

The dramatic drone video recorded by Allen Garland in the towns of Stinnett and Fritch shows burned homes, trees and property after the blaze torched the region on Wednesday.

LARGEST WILDFIRE IN TEXAS HISTORY EXPLODES TO MORE THAN 1 MILLION ACRES IN 4 DAYS ACROSS PANHANDLE

Firefighters from across Texas have descended upon the Panhandle, including in Hutchinson County, where firefighters from Fort Worth, Texas, drove through the flames to join in on the battle against the blazes. Hutchinson County is sadly where at least one person was found dead north of Amarillo, and dozens of structures were damaged after the fires broke out earlier this week.

The victim's cause of death has not yet been released.

While firefighters worked desperately to contain the fires, they were hoping a brief burst of snow could help them gain the upper hand against the flames.

A weak area of low pressure swinging through the Texas wildfire zones is expected to drop about an inch of snow Thursday amid freezing temperatures. That's welcome relief from the hot, dry and windy conditions that led to the explosive development of the wildfires burning through dry vegetation.

"Rain is helpful, but when it comes to fire, snow is perfect," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin . "Think about taking a fire extinguisher to snuff out a fire — this is the same effect. It dampens (the area) and that can really tap out a fire."