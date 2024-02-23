Search
Soggy Taylor Swift fans endure severe storms in Sydney during global Eras Tour stop

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
SYDNEY, New South Wales – Fans at Taylor Swift's global Eras Tour in Australia were able to return to their seats on Friday after the event was postponed due to severe weather.

In videos posted on social media, excited fans could be heard re-entering Accor Stadium in Sydney, New South Wales, from the stadium's tunnels and onto the venue's floor that had been previously evacuated.

TAYLOR SWIFT HAS ERA OF BAD WEATHER FOR CONCERTS THIS TOUR SEASON

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology had forecast thunderstorms Friday near Sydney. The primary concerns were damaging winds exceeding 55 mph, large hail and localized heavy rain. The threat of severe thunderstorms has since eased across the region.

A line of thunderstorms moved through Sydney and was captured on FOX Weather's radar on Friday evening.

(FOX Weather)

Swift's fans know all too well that bad weather has plagued parts of the artist's Eras Tour this year, but it isn't karma, more a sign of a record-hot year and extreme weather driven by the El Niño climate pattern. 

Before the delay in Sydney, the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer postponed one of her concerts in Brazil after a fan died before the opening show in Rio de Janeiro. Earlier in November, Swift rescheduled her concert in Buenos Aires because of severe storms moving through Argentina's capital. 

Swift's tour has a vast cultural and economic impact, breaking records and earning billions of dollars. The singer-songwriter's popularity and enthusiastic fans have also established her as one of the most important pop stars of the 21st century.

