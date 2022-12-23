Spirit Airlines plane lands safely in Philadelphia after lightning strikes reported during flight

PHILADELPHIA – On a day filled with travel headaches, a U.S. plane bound for Mexico returned to the airport after crew members reported multiple lightning strikes during the flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Spirit Airlines Flight 2214 landed safely at Philadelphia International Airport about 11 a.m. local time Friday. The Airbus 321 was headed to Cancun International Airport.

DEADLY CHRISTMAS WEEK BLIZZARD BECOMES BOMB CYCLONE; POWER OUTAGES EXPLODE AMID TRAVEL NIGHTMARE

The airline told FOX Weather that the plane returned to the gate out of an abundance of caution.

"Our guests have deplaned in the terminal, and we’re currently working on options," the airline said in an email.

The FAA said they are investigating the incident.

This comes as a dangerous blizzard intensified into a bomb cyclone Friday as it wallops the Great Lakes and Northeast with snow, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures, creating a travel nightmare for millions trying to reach their destination for the Christmas holiday weekend. The historic winter storm has placed ground stops at airports across the U.S. as winter alerts are up from Oregon to Florida.

'ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION STORM' CAUSING TRAVEL TROUBLE IN EVERY DIRECTION

AAA predicted this week to be the busiest travel stretch since 2019, with millions of people excited to get home for Christmas.