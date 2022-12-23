'Once-in-a-generation storm' causing travel trouble in every direction

NEW YORK – Your holiday travel plans might have run into gridlock as a "once-in-a-generation storm" officially became a bomb cyclone on the eve of Christmas Eve. The weather nightmare is causing travel trouble in just about every part of the country.

DEADLY CHRISTMAS WEEK BLIZZARD BECOMES BOMB CYCLONE; POWER OUTAGES EXPLODE AMID TRAVEL NIGHTMARE

The historic winter storm has placed ground stops at airports across the U.S. as winter alerts are up from Oregon to Florida. Let's not forget the dangerous arctic blast from Montana to Maine that has plunged 150 million Americans into a deep freeze. Power outages are skyrocketing, with more than a million customers without power as of Friday morning.

On the western side of the country, a separate ice storm has led to transportation issues in major Pacific Northwest cities such as Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

All of this is making it difficult to drive or fly in some parts of the country.

AAA predicted this week to be the busiest travel stretch since 2019, with millions of people excited to get home for Christmas.

HERE'S WHERE YOU'LL FIND THE WORST CHRISTMAS TRAVEL CONGESTION ACROSS THE US

As of 11 a.m. EST Friday, the FFA has placed ground stops at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Denver International Airport, Memphis International Airport, Portland International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Airport closures are underway at Sioux Falls Regional Airport, MBS International Airport (Freeland, Michigan), Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport.

The FOX Forecast Center has compiled a list of air travel delays and cancelations across the U.S., highlighting some of today's worst airports to travel in and out of before Christmas.

Here's a look at the current air travel stats across the United States.

