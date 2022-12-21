Here's where you'll find the worst Christmas travel congestion across the US

AAA estimates nearly 102 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations this year despite roller-coaster gas prices.

That's up an additional 2 million drivers this year compared to last year. Travel by car this year is on par with 2018 but shy of 2019 when 108 million Americans drove out of town for the holidays, the highest year on record, AAA reported.

"This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays," AAA’s Senior Vice President of Travel Paula Twidale said. "With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return."

THESE ARE THE BEST AND WORST TIMES TO DRIVE OVER THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

If traveling by car this Christmas and New Year, be prepared for more congestion on America's interstates. Data shared by AAA from INRIX, a transportation analytics company, crunched the numbers to determine when and where the heaviest traffic will be found in some of the biggest cities in the country.