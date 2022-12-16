These are the best and worst times to drive over the Christmas holiday

’Tis the season to travel.

Are you among the 112.7 million people expected to hit the open roads or vast skies for Christmas this year?

According to AAA, this year is expected to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel since the group began tracking in 2000. AAA estimated that 3.6 million more people than last year will journey 50 miles away from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

A graphic showing the number of flight delays and cancellations because of a major blizzard and dangerously cold temperatures.

(FOX Weather)



If traveling by car, be prepared for more congestion on America's interstates.

"This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays," AAA’s Senior Vice President of Travel Paula Twidale said. "With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return."

Nearly 102 million Americans said they will drive to their holiday destinations this year, AAA reported. If you are wondering, that's an additional 2 million drivers compared to last year.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Best and worst days to travel by car for Christmas

The most congested days on the road are expected to be the Friday before Christmas, Dec. 27-28 and Jan 2, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights.

In major metros, especially in Los Angeles and New York City, drivers could experience double the typical delays. Nationwide, drivers could see travel times up to 25% longer, INRIX reported.

"With pre-pandemic levels of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in and around major metro areas, with Tuesday, Dec. 27 expected to be the nation’s worst day to travel," said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. "Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the afternoon commute."

Best and worst times to travel by car for Christmas

Are you a planner and want to know exactly when you should leave home to avoid the most traffic? INRIX has helped elevate some headaches along the way by estimating some of the best and worst times to travel by car over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Dec. 23, 2022

Worst travel time: 4-7 p.m.

Best travel time: Before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m.

Dec. 24, 2022

Worst travel time: 12-6 p.m.

Best travel time: Before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Dec. 25, 2022 – Minimal traffic is expected.

Dec. 26, 2022

Worst travel time: 2-6 p.m.

Best travel time: Before 12 p.m. and after 7 p.m.

Dec. 27, 2022

Worst travel time: 3-7 p.m.

Best travel time: Before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m.

Dec. 28, 2022

Worst travel time: 3-7 p.m.

Best travel time: Before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m.

Dec. 29, 2022

Worst travel time: 3-7 p.m.

Best travel time: Before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m.

Dec. 30, 2022

Worst travel time: 3-7 p.m.

Best travel time: Before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m.

Dec. 31, 2022 – Minimal traffic is expected.

Jan. 1, 2023 – Minimal traffic is expected.

Jan. 2, 2023

Worst travel time: 4-7 p.m.

Best travel time: Before 3 p.m. and after 8 p.m.