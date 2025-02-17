Drone video provides dramatic look at flooding after levee fails in Tennessee

RIVES, Tenn. – A state of emergency was declared and evacuations were ordered after torrential rain and deadly flooding led to a levee failure in Tennessee that sent water rushing into the community of Rives over the weekend.

The Tennessee Valley was hit hard by widespread flooding due to a powerful storm system that brought numerous threats to the eastern half of the U.S.

Flash Flood Warnings were issued across the region, and officials say at least 11 people, including a child, are among the dead in Kentucky.

In Tennessee, the relentless rain also caused the levee along the Obion River to fail.

That sent residents scrambling for safety as the waters rose, and dramatic drone video recorded from high above Rives showed the scope of the disaster.

As the situation began to unfold on Sunday, the National Weather Service office in Memphis, Tennessee, issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the community of Rives when the levee failed along the Obion River, resulting in rapid-onset flooding in the town. Forecasters urged residents to get to higher ground as soon as possible because of the life-threatening situation.

Tennessee resident Jacob Fulbright captured the incredible drone video as the flooding was occurring, and in the video, you can see a number of first responders, including those on boats, searching for residents who needed to be evacuated.

Obion County Mayor Steve Carr took to Facebook after declaring a state of emergency in response to the flooding.

"This decision has been made to ensure the safety and well-being of our community as we navigate these challenging conditions," he said in a Facebook post.

He also said a mandatory evacuation was in place for the residents of Rives because of the rising water, the lack of power and frigid temperatures.

"(Sunday) is a very sad day for our community and our hearts hurt for all those who are affected by the ongoing flood crisis," Carr said in another Facebook post . "As we face the ongoing challenges posed by the severe flooding in our area, I want to assure you that our first responders and swift water rescue teams are working tirelessly to bring those in need to safety ."

He also urged residents to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions.