Watch: Heavy rain creates rare waterfalls over massive rock in Australia

ULURU-KATA TJUTA NATIONAL PARK, Australia – Even the park rangers marveled over the rare waterfalls pouring from Australia's Uluru rock this week.

"All we can do is watch in awe – and perhaps snap a few photos and videos," wrote park rangers on social media.

These rare waterfalls are even more unusual because of the sheer volume of water cascading off the top of the mountain. FOX Weather looked back at previous Uluru waterfall events that made the news, and they seemed to pale in comparison.

Below is a video from June 2023. The Bureau of Meteorology told local media that a "significant rainband" over central Australia like this one "hadn't been seen for a decade."

Largest or second-largest rock in the world

The second-largest monolith (single rock) in the world rises from the Central Australian desert, according to Parks Australia. However, Britannica.com calls it the world's largest monolith because Mount Augustus, also in Australia, is made up of multiple rock types and is not technically a monolith.

The area sees under a foot of rain a year on average. In order to get waterfalls, the rain must fall fast enough to pool on top of the giant rock and then stream off in torrents. Park rangers claim that seeing rain at Uluru is on many bucket lists.

"We'll stop posting photos of rain at Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park when it stops being the most amazing thing we've ever seen," read the official Facebook page. "Rain on the rock is such a special event, and we're soaking up every moment."

The single stone rises 1,043 feet from the ground and extends another 1.5 miles below the surface. It is 2.2 miles long and 1.2 miles wide. The walk around is almost 5 miles. The European Space Agency had to capture an image of the entire rock from a satellite.

You can see how dry the rock and desert are.

Frogs singing in the rain

Another rare occurrence during rain is the song of the frogs. Listen to the video below from November 2021. The frogs are singing in the rain.

"For most of the year these frogs are underground, avoiding hot and dry conditions," the national park posted on social media with the video. "They emerge after rain to breed, feed and return underground to evade perishing in the harsh weather conditions."

FOX Weather found a few more pictures of waterfalls in "heavy rain" for further comparison. The rock was known as Ayers Rock until 1993, when the country renamed it Uluru. Parks Australia claims both names are correct. There is no English translation of the Aboriginal name.

