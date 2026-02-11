Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Photos: Ohio firefighters rescue horse from icy in-ground pool

Ohio has been pummeled by several winter storms to start the year, including January's record-setting cross-country winter storm that dropped over ten inches of snow in nearby Cincinnati.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Over 100 new record highs have been recorded this week as a large area of high pressure continues to dominate across the Central U.S. This includes some major cities such as Sioux City, IA and Omaha, NE., as both reached into the 70s. Throughout the rest of this week and into the weekend, millions of Americans will experience above-average afternoon highs as the warmth begins to shift into the Ohio Valley through the week.

Millions across the Central US feel above-average temperatures, as warmth creeps into the Ohio Valley

Over 100 new record highs have been recorded this week as a large area of high pressure continues to dominate across the Central U.S. This includes some major cities such as Sioux City, IA and Omaha, NE., as both reached into the 70s. Throughout the rest of this week and into the weekend, millions of Americans will experience above-average afternoon highs as the warmth begins to shift into the Ohio Valley through the week.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Firefighters from Monroe Township in Clermont County in Southwest Ohio rescued a horse that had fallen into an iced-over pool. 

HOW TO STAY SAFE FROM DANGEROUS WINTER ICE

  • Firefighters from Monroe Township in Clermont County in Southwest Ohio rescued a horse that had fallen into an iced-over pool.
    Image 1 of 5

    Firefighters from Monroe Township in Clermont County in Southwest Ohio rescued a horse that had fallen into an iced-over pool.  (Monroe Township FIRE & EMS - Clermont County/Facebook)

  • Firefighters from Monroe Township in Clermont County in Southwest Ohio rescued a horse that had fallen into an iced-over pool.
    Image 2 of 5

    Firefighters from Monroe Township in Clermont County in Southwest Ohio rescued a horse that had fallen into an iced-over pool.  (Monroe Township FIRE & EMS - Clermont County/Facebook)

  • Firefighters from Monroe Township in Clermont County in Southwest Ohio rescued a horse that had fallen into an iced-over pool.
    Image 3 of 5

    Firefighters from Monroe Township in Clermont County in Southwest Ohio rescued a horse that had fallen into an iced-over pool.  (Monroe Township FIRE & EMS - Clermont County/Facebook)

  • Firefighters from Monroe Township in Clermont County in Southwest Ohio rescued a horse that had fallen into an iced-over pool.
    Image 4 of 5

    Firefighters from Monroe Township in Clermont County in Southwest Ohio rescued a horse that had fallen into an iced-over pool.  (Monroe Township FIRE & EMS - Clermont County/Facebook)

  • Firefighters from Monroe Township in Clermont County in Southwest Ohio rescued a horse that had fallen into an iced-over pool.
    Image 5 of 5

    Firefighters from Monroe Township in Clermont County in Southwest Ohio rescued a horse that had fallen into an iced-over pool.  (Monroe Township FIRE & EMS - Clermont County/Facebook)

Firefighters shared these images of Monday's operation. The horse's head was held above the water while it was harnessed and lifted out of the icy in-ground pool.

WATCH: NYPD, FDNY RESCUE 3 PEOPLE FROM ICY WATERS IN QUEENS

The wet horse was safely reunited with its owner, according to the department.

Ice Safety Coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Kim Emery joins FOX Weather to discuss ice safety and how to protect yourself amid freezing temperatures.

Ice Safety Coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Kim Emery joins FOX Weather to discuss tips on ice safety

Ice Safety Coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Kim Emery joins FOX Weather to discuss ice safety and how to protect yourself amid freezing temperatures.

Temperatures were in the 40s on the day of the rescue, as snow and ice began to melt.

Ohio has been pummeled by several winter storms to start the year, including January's record-setting cross-country winter storm that dropped over ten inches of snow in nearby Cincinnati.

The Ohio Valley is slowly warming back up through the rest of the week, and temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-50s in Batavia on Saturday.

Tags
Loading...