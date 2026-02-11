Photos: Ohio firefighters rescue horse from icy in-ground pool

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Firefighters from Monroe Township in Clermont County in Southwest Ohio rescued a horse that had fallen into an iced-over pool.

Firefighters shared these images of Monday's operation. The horse's head was held above the water while it was harnessed and lifted out of the icy in-ground pool.

The wet horse was safely reunited with its owner, according to the department.

Temperatures were in the 40s on the day of the rescue, as snow and ice began to melt.

Ohio has been pummeled by several winter storms to start the year, including January's record-setting cross-country winter storm that dropped over ten inches of snow in nearby Cincinnati.

The Ohio Valley is slowly warming back up through the rest of the week, and temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-50s in Batavia on Saturday.