Dramatic New Mexico flooding time-lapse videos show power of raging river

RUIDOSO, N.M. – At least three people, including two children, have been killed when catastrophic flooding tore through the community of Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Tuesday, and dramatic time-lapse videos provide a horrific look at just how fast the water rose.

Ruidoso officials said the victims were an adult male, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. They were swept downstream by the historic flooding that occurred in a burn scar area from recent wildfires in New Mexico.

The first time-lapse video (at the top of this story page) provided by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) shows the Rio Ruidoso rising fast as torrential rain fell over the region.

The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque said the river reached a provisional crest of 20.24 feet – several feet over the major flood stage of 15 feet.

The river rose 19 feet in just 30 minutes, which was a faster rate than the Guadalupe River rose in Kerrville, Texas, during the deadly flooding event that occurred over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Another video, captured by Gustavo Montes, shows water rushing downstream during the rare Flash Flood Emergency that was issued for Lincoln County as the disaster began to unfold.

Officials said between 50 and 60 swift water rescues took place, and search and rescue operations are underway for those who may be missing.