Watch: Flames from New Jersey wildfire inch dangerously close to homes

FORKED RIVER, N.J. – Firefighters in New Jersey are still working to extinguish the largest wildfire the Garden State has seen in years, and a dramatic new video shows just how close the flames and smoke came to homes in Ocean County.

The Jones Road Wildfire ignited Tuesday morning and nearly tripled in size in a matter of hours.

The fire has scorched about 15,000 acres and is about 50% contained. Officials announced they have charged a man with arson in connection with the fire.

A video recorded by Tyler Granato showed the wildfire spreading close to homes in Forked River on Tuesday as the blaze began its fast-moving assault on communities in the area.

Thick smoke can be seen filling the sky and choking the community, and the bright red and orange glow of the flames can be seen creeping closer to homes in the neighborhood.

Officials said about 5,000 people in the area were forced to flee for safety, and power was shut off as a precaution. In addition, the state's busiest highway, the Garden State Parkway, was closed for about 17 miles after the flames jumped the roadway.

Power has since been restored, the highway was reopened and all evacuation orders have been lifted.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, and no single-family homes were impacted.

However, one business in the community of Lacey Township was destroyed by the blaze.

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was in Lacey Township on Wednesday and spoke with Mayor Peter Curatolo, who was in disbelief after the fire had moved on from his community.

"This was one of our great businesses, and our industrial park is where it happened," Curatolo said on FOX Weather. "This is really heartbreaking. You can see the devastation. You don’t need me to explain it to you."

The situation could have been far worse, however, as officials said more than 1,300 homes were being threatened by the flames at one point. The number dwindled to eight structures by Thursday.

"It was a dangerous wildfire, moving quickly. It's pretty extreme conditions right now," New Jersey Forest Fire Warden Trevor Raynor said on Wednesday. "April 20th is about the peak of spring fire season."