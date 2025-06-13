Aerial footage shows New Jersey wildfire burning Wharton State Forest

SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A wildfire erupted in the Wharton State Forest in southern New Jersey on Friday morning, quickly spreading and scorching at least 100 acres of land.

Known as the Mines Sprung Fire, the inferno was first reported by a private aircraft flying over the area, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

Aerial footage showed thick plumes of gray smoke billowing up from the dark green trees of the forest.

As of Friday afternoon, the fire is 0% contained and has led to several road and trail closures.

The forest fire service noted that no structures are currently threatened or evacuated, but the Lower Forge Campground has been cleared of people.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Mines Sprung Fire is the latest in a few wildfires that have recently ignited in the Garden State.

In April, the Jones Road Fire forced thousands of people in Ocean County to evacuate, as it ultimately burned more than 13,000 acres.

Months earlier, around Halloween, the aptly-named Halloween Fire in Cumberland County burned over 100 acres.

The fires came as New Jersey and parts of the Northeast have experienced drought and high temperatures.