New Hampshire skier rescued after triggering avalanche on Mount Washington

THOMPSON AND MESERVE’S PURCHASE, N.H. – A New Hampshire man is recovering after officials say he triggered an avalanche while skiing on Mount Washington over the weekend.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division said the man needed to be rescued from the mountain after receiving a life-threatening leg injury.

The 30-year-old man from Bow, New Hampshire, was skiing down Alpine Gully in the Great Gulf on Mount Washington on Saturday morning when the incident occurred, according to a new release.

The man’s friend and another skier nearby raced to assist the victim when the incident occurred and were able to provide him with aid and call 911 to ask for help.

Officials said the call was first relayed to the U.S. Forest Service Snow Rangers, but was then relayed to New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

Eventually, a call was made to request a National Guard helicopter while crews were mobilized to begin a rescue effort from the ground.

Personnel from the Mount Washington State Park and Mount Washington Auto Road worked together to get a "SnoCat" ready to bring a team up the auto road to the summit where they would then trek over the mountain ridge and rescue the skier if the helicopter wasn’t able to get to the area.

The skiers continued helping the victim and were able to shovel out an area on the side of the mountain so a paramedic and equipment could be lowered from the helicopter with enough space to lift the victim to safety.

The ground team was able to ascend the mountain in the SnoCat as a precautionary measure while the National Guard helicopter took off from Concord, New Hampshire.

Nearly four hours after the initial call for help came in, the helicopter arrived at the scene where the victim was lifted to safety and flown to a hospital in Lebanon, New Hampshire, to be treated.