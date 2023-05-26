See it: Mount Washington gets blast of winter ahead of unofficial start of summer

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. – When you thought winter was over in the mountains, Memorial Day weekend comes in with a one-two punch.

Considered the highest peak in the northeast U.S., Mount Washington, New Hampshire, recorded a wind chill of 7 degrees Friday morning, while the actual temperature was 28 degrees with a wind speed of 55 mph.

Meteorologists at Mount Washington Observatory’s mountaintop weather station reported winter-like conditions returning to the summit Thursday morning with just over an inch of new snowfall. While winter weather continues Friday, improving conditions are expected in the days ahead.

According to Francis Tarasiewicz, a meteorologist at the Mt. Washington Observatory, an upper-level trough will shift northeast Friday as high pressure builds from the west for the weekend. The best chances for precipitation look to remain more to the east of the state.

"The lingering winds will continue to make it feel like it is below freezing, and exposure risks, if not adequately prepared, will linger," Tarasiewicz said in the discussion.

Friday's temperatures will warm enough to help start the melting process of the recent snowfall and ice, but lingering patches of seasonal snowfall will remain on some high-elevation trails around the White Mountains.

The summits will start cold on Saturday, but as warmer air works in during the afternoon, temperatures will be hovering well above seasonal averages, Tarasiewicz said.

Back on Feb. 4, a national wind chill record was broken at Mount Washington as feel-like temperatures bottomed out at 108 degrees below 0. The actual temperature was negative 47 degrees with a wind speed of 89 mph.