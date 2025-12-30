Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Mammoth Mountain Ski patroller dies from injuries sustained in avalanche

After spending two days in the hospital, his critical injuries ultimately lead to his death Sunday Dec.28, as confirmed by Mammoth Mountain.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
Mammoth Mountain ski resort is opening tomorrow after last week’s weather conditions delayed opening day. Emily Van Greuning, Communications Manager at Mammoth Resorts, joins FOX Weather to discuss the plans for the upcoming ski season. 

FILE: Mammoth Mountain ski resort delayed opening day due to last week's turbulent weather

Mammoth Mountain ski resort is opening tomorrow after last week’s weather conditions delayed opening day. Emily Van Greuning, Communications Manager at Mammoth Resorts, joins FOX Weather to discuss the plans for the upcoming ski season. 

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif.- Mammoth Mountain has confirmed that ski patroller Cole Murphy died on Dec. 28 after sustaining critical injuries while performing mitigation work when an avalanche occurred on Lincoln Mountain on Dec. 26.

At about 7:30 a.m. local time on Dec. 26, the Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol was performing avalanche mitigation when an avalanche struck, catching two patrollers in the slide. They were both immediately transported to Mammoth Hospital.

BACKCOUNTRY SKIER SURVIVES AVALANCHE NEAR MOUNT ROSE SUMMIT FOLLOWING DARING RESCUE

An avalanche is a rapid flow of snow down a hill or mountainside that can occur on any slope given the right conditions and occur suddenly. 

In 90 percent of these incidents, the slides are triggered by the victim or someone in the victim’s party. Avalanches kill more than 150 people worldwide each year, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

  • India Avalanche
    Image 1 of 8

    Crews work to save victims of an avalanche that struck in India on Feb. 28, 2025.  (Department of Information and Public Relations Uttarakhand Government)

  • India Avalanche
    Image 2 of 8

    Crews work to save victims of an avalanche that struck in India on Feb. 28, 2025.  (Department of Information and Public Relations Uttarakhand Government)

  • India Avalanche
    Image 3 of 8

    Crews work to save victims of an avalanche that struck in India on Feb. 28, 2025.  (Department of Information and Public Relations Uttarakhand Government)

  • India Avalanche
    Image 4 of 8

    Crews work to save victims of an avalanche that struck in India on Feb. 28, 2025.  (Department of Information and Public Relations Uttarakhand Government)

  • India Avalanche
    Image 5 of 8

    Crews work to save victims of an avalanche that struck in India on Feb. 28, 2025.  (Department of Information and Public Relations Uttarakhand Government)

  • India Avalanche
    Image 6 of 8

    Crews work to save victims of an avalanche that struck in India on Feb. 28, 2025.  (Department of Information and Public Relations Uttarakhand Government)

  • India Avalanche
    Image 7 of 8

    Crews work to save victims of an avalanche that struck in India on Feb. 28, 2025.  (Department of Information and Public Relations Uttarakhand Government)

  • This image shows Aidan Croft riding his snowmobile in Colorado before an avalanche on Feb. 20, 2025.
    Image 8 of 8

    This image shows Aidan Croft riding his snowmobile in Colorado before an avalanche on Feb. 20, 2025. (Life of Aidan via Storyful)

On December 28th, 30-year-old Cole Murphy was pronounced dead from his injuries. He was an "experienced patroller with a deep passion for the mountains and love for his career," stated Mammoth Mountain.

AVALANCHE BURIES 2 SKI PATROLLERS ON CALIFORNIA’S SIERRA NEVADA

Murphy’s family also shared a message released by Mammoth Mountain, which stated in part: "The mountain was where Cole felt most alive. It was his place of purpose, his community, and his second home. Serving on ski patrol wasn’t just a role for him—it was a calling."

They later addressed the community for their support: "We are profoundly grateful for the compassion, tenderness, and support that have surrounded our family during this unimaginable time," they said.

Mammoth Mountain Ski Area photo

Skiers descend while skiing a slope at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area after record snowfall from winter storms in Mammoth Lakes, California on April 6, 2023.

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to the Mammoth Times, this is the second avalanche-related death on the mountain this year. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

NWS provides many resources on avalanche warning signs, safety tips and more, as it’s important to be aware of these tips before taking on a snowy mountain. 

Tags
Loading...