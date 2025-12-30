Mammoth Mountain Ski patroller dies from injuries sustained in avalanche

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif.- Mammoth Mountain has confirmed that ski patroller Cole Murphy died on Dec. 28 after sustaining critical injuries while performing mitigation work when an avalanche occurred on Lincoln Mountain on Dec. 26.

At about 7:30 a.m. local time on Dec. 26, the Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol was performing avalanche mitigation when an avalanche struck, catching two patrollers in the slide. They were both immediately transported to Mammoth Hospital.

An avalanche is a rapid flow of snow down a hill or mountainside that can occur on any slope given the right conditions and occur suddenly.

In 90 percent of these incidents, the slides are triggered by the victim or someone in the victim’s party. Avalanches kill more than 150 people worldwide each year, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

On December 28th, 30-year-old Cole Murphy was pronounced dead from his injuries. He was an "experienced patroller with a deep passion for the mountains and love for his career," stated Mammoth Mountain.

Murphy’s family also shared a message released by Mammoth Mountain, which stated in part: "The mountain was where Cole felt most alive. It was his place of purpose, his community, and his second home. Serving on ski patrol wasn’t just a role for him—it was a calling."

They later addressed the community for their support: "We are profoundly grateful for the compassion, tenderness, and support that have surrounded our family during this unimaginable time," they said.

According to the Mammoth Times, this is the second avalanche-related death on the mountain this year.

NWS provides many resources on avalanche warning signs, safety tips and more, as it’s important to be aware of these tips before taking on a snowy mountain.