Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Kentucky woman grieving after losing both parents in catastrophic London tornado: 'My heart is broken'

Kentucky officials said at least 19 people were killed in the state when the severe weather moved through, with 17 of those deaths coming from Laurel County.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
At least 19 people were killed when severe weather and tornadoes tore across portions of Kentucky last week, including the parents of survivor Amanda Radford. She joined FOX Weather on Wednesday morning and spoke with Meteorologist Stephen Morgan about her parents and what they went through when the twister decimated the town.

Kentucky woman loses both parents in catastrophic London tornado: ‘My heart is broken’

At least 19 people were killed when severe weather and tornadoes tore across portions of Kentucky last week, including the parents of survivor Amanda Radford. She joined FOX Weather on Wednesday morning and spoke with Meteorologist Stephen Morgan about her parents and what they went through when the twister decimated the town.

LONDON, Ky. – A Kentucky woman who lost both of her parents when a powerful EF-4 tornado swept through the community of London said her heart is broken and there are no words to describe how she’s feeling since the disaster struck nearly a week ago.

Kentucky officials said at least 19 people were killed in the state when the severe weather moved through, with 17 of those deaths coming from Laurel County.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Amanda Radford shared this photo of her parents, Richard and Wanda, who were both killed in the London, Kentucky, tornado.

Amanda Radford shared this photo of her parents, Richard and Wanda, who were both killed in the London, Kentucky, tornado.

(Amanda Radford / FOX Weather)

"My heart just honestly is broken because this was their stuff," Amanda Radford told FOX News Multimedia Reporter Chelsea Torres. "Even though we were told there was nothing left, there was nothing left. Nothing."

Radford was talking about her parents, Richard and Wanda, who were among the victims in Laurel County.

She joined FOX Weather on Wednesday and spoke with Meteorologist Stephen Morgan about her unimaginable loss.

KENTUCKY FIREFIGHTER LIKELY DIED SHIELDING WIFE FROM CATASTROPHIC LONDON TORNADO: ‘PUBLIC SERVANT AT HEART’

Amanda Radford shared this photo of her parents, Richard and Wanda, who were both killed in the London, Kentucky, tornado.

Amanda Radford shared this photo of her parents, Richard and Wanda, who were both killed in the London, Kentucky, tornado.

(Amanda Radford / FOX Weather)

"We’ve actually been able to uncover photos," she said. "There’s also been photos found in Hazard and Knott County from what I’ve found on Facebook that people have recovered as well. So, their stuff has traveled many miles."

The home of Radford’s parents was destroyed by the tornado, but hers was relatively undamaged by the storm.

"We could feel it," she said. "We got some debris and just some garbage and stuff like that. We didn’t really get a lot of like, family photos or anything from the people on our road. We got some tree damage. But other than that, our house was good."

LONDON, KENTUCKY, TORNADO SURVIVORS PILED INTO BATHTUBS, EMERGED TO FIND EVERYTHING GONE

Amanda Radford shared this photo of her parents, Richard and Wanda, who were both killed in the London, Kentucky, tornado.

Amanda Radford shared this photo of her parents, Richard and Wanda, who were both killed in the London, Kentucky, tornado.

(Amanda Radford / FOX Weather)

After the storm passed, Radford said it was shocking to see the devastation.

"It’s still overwhelming," she said. "As you know, last night they evacuated everybody in the area, so we had to leave our home again last night. But just to come through, it’s chilling. There’s no words for it at all."

Residents in London and surrounding communities were evacuated on Tuesday due to the threat of more severe weather that threatened the area.

And now that cleanup and recovery efforts are in full swing, Radford said her parents loved everyone they crossed paths with.

KENTUCKY FAMILY RESCUES TRAPPED NEIGHBORS, FINDS BODIES AFTER DEADLY LONDON TORNADO

Tornado damage in London, Kentucky

Tornado damage in London, Kentucky as seen on May 17, 2025.

(London Mayor Randall Weddle / FOX Weather)

"My children will remember them as they were," she said. "They were fun. They loved everybody. It did not matter who you were. If you came to them, they loved you."

And hearing stories about her parents has been comforting.

"They were not my blood parents, but they adopted me and my family," she said. "I just want people to remember them for how they loved. They loved with unconditional love. And honestly, I’ve never met another couple whose love like they have."

Tags
Loading...