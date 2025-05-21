Kentucky woman grieving after losing both parents in catastrophic London tornado: 'My heart is broken'

LONDON, Ky. – A Kentucky woman who lost both of her parents when a powerful EF-4 tornado swept through the community of London said her heart is broken and there are no words to describe how she’s feeling since the disaster struck nearly a week ago.

Kentucky officials said at least 19 people were killed in the state when the severe weather moved through, with 17 of those deaths coming from Laurel County.

"My heart just honestly is broken because this was their stuff," Amanda Radford told FOX News Multimedia Reporter Chelsea Torres. "Even though we were told there was nothing left, there was nothing left. Nothing."

Radford was talking about her parents, Richard and Wanda, who were among the victims in Laurel County.

She joined FOX Weather on Wednesday and spoke with Meteorologist Stephen Morgan about her unimaginable loss.

"We’ve actually been able to uncover photos," she said. "There’s also been photos found in Hazard and Knott County from what I’ve found on Facebook that people have recovered as well. So, their stuff has traveled many miles."

The home of Radford’s parents was destroyed by the tornado, but hers was relatively undamaged by the storm.

"We could feel it," she said. "We got some debris and just some garbage and stuff like that. We didn’t really get a lot of like, family photos or anything from the people on our road. We got some tree damage. But other than that, our house was good."

After the storm passed, Radford said it was shocking to see the devastation.

"It’s still overwhelming," she said. "As you know, last night they evacuated everybody in the area, so we had to leave our home again last night. But just to come through, it’s chilling. There’s no words for it at all."

Residents in London and surrounding communities were evacuated on Tuesday due to the threat of more severe weather that threatened the area.

And now that cleanup and recovery efforts are in full swing, Radford said her parents loved everyone they crossed paths with.

"My children will remember them as they were," she said. "They were fun. They loved everybody. It did not matter who you were. If you came to them, they loved you."

And hearing stories about her parents has been comforting.

"They were not my blood parents, but they adopted me and my family," she said. "I just want people to remember them for how they loved. They loved with unconditional love. And honestly, I’ve never met another couple whose love like they have."