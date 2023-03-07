'I've got blood running all over me': Arkansas family describes surviving devastating EF-2 tornado

KIRBY, Ark. - Just days ago, Pike County, Arkansas, experienced three minutes of terror when an EF-2 tornado with winds of 135 mph devastated communities like the town of Kirby.

As the tornado tore through, it tossed a mobile home about 100 feet away from its foundation -- with the Lawson family still inside.

"There's nothing really to describe," Charity Lawson told FOX Weather Tuesday. "It was just so fast. I mean, we had no warning at all."

The family says they were in bed and caught off guard when the storms barreled through on the night of March 2.

"My husband was in bed, and my daughter-in-law and her family were next door in their house," she added. "I mean, it just hit so fast."

She said she felt the mobile home start to lift off its foundation before being knocked unconscious, then woke up a short time later.

"And the next thing I know is, I'm coming to, pushing everything off of me, and I've got blood running all over me, and I'm scared to death for my family," an emotional Lawson said to FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Lawson says she will recover from her injuries and will work on getting the family's storm shelter repaired so they can be prepared the next time severe weather hits.

"We're working on getting our storm cellar that's on the property in suitable conditions so that we can actually use it next time," Lawson said. "Because this time, it was full of water because it wasn't properly sealed or anything. So, hopefully, next time, we can get it to where we can use it this time."

Another storm system will be pushing through the region starting on Tuesday, with more heavy rain and flooding expected. There's also a chance for more severe weather, but the risk isn't nearly as high as it has been during previous storms over the last several weeks.

"We've got a storage unit to put the remaining furniture we have into," she said. "And we have a place to stay for now until we can get the electricity back on in our house. We just thank God and everybody in the community for the help and support."