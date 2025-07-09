Texas family-owned restaurant feeds first responders through deadly flooding's recovery: 'The least we can do'

KERRVILLE, Texas– Billy Gene's Restaurant is doing what it can to give back to its community after deadly flooding swept through Kerr County on Friday.

As first responders continue the search and rescue mission for more than 170 missing people across Texas Hill Country, Billy Gene's opened its doors immediately to offer them a free meal.

Crystal Smith and her husband own the restaurant, which was built by her in-laws 29 years ago.

"We appreciate all of them coming," Smith said of the first responders. "That's the least that we can do."

The restaurant is known for its fresh, home-cooked food. Fan favorites on the menu include chicken-fried steak and chicken-fried chicken, Smith said.

"As long as they're here, then we're going to keep feeding them," she said.

Smith said any first responder, including linesmen working to restore power, are welcome to come to Billy Gene's.

Billy Gene's was built right on the Guadalupe River. "No matter where you sit in the restaurant, you can see the river," Smith said.

"When my father-in-law built the restaurant, he built it up 19 feet to be out of the flood zone," Smith said.

She said her husband saw on Facebook that another restaurant down the road had flooding in its parking lot, so around 6 a.m. they headed out to see what Billy Gene's looked like.

Smith said when they got out of the car at the restaurant, they noticed the river. "As quick as it rose, then it went down," Smith said.

Smith said though the restaurant didn't flood, the water came within a foot of the back patio. Debris is the main challenge they face now.

"The debris pile has added multiple feet," she said. "There's clearly someone's house on our property."

She said the debris includes siding and insulation from homes, kayaks, canoes, refrigerators, Christmas ornaments, children's toys and much more.

"I haven't found a good word to describe it besides overwhelming," Smith said of the flooding.

Smith said her family's home was also spared from the flooding.

"We're very thankful, we're very blessed," she said. "I truly believe that probably everyone knows someone who has immediately impacted by this."

Smith said one of Billy Gene's employees lost their home during the flooding.

"Our work family is rallying around her to take care of her," Smith said, adding the Kerrville community may be small, but mighty.

They're also working to locate the owner of a paisley-patterned stuffed monkey found in the rubble.

For those wishing to help Kerr County, Smith said donations can be made to The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. Click here to learn more and donate.