Watch: View from inside Japan Airlines plane during fiery collision

TOKYO, Japan – Video shot on Tuesday shows passengers on a Japan Airlines airplane after it collided with an aircraft after landing at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Shot by passenger Jonas Deibe, the video begins with a shot looking out of one of the airplane windows. The view is filled with smoke and an orange glow from the flames engulfing the plane.

A woman in a pink scarf, whose seat is right by the window, can be seen turning around with a look of worry and concern. The passengers are relatively quiet at this point.

JAPAN EARTHQUAKE DEATH TOLL CONTINUES TO RISE

The video then cuts to another clip with a view looking down the aisle as smoke fills the cabin. A flight attendant is shown covering her mouth and nose with her hand.

The cabin begins to fill with chatter as a child cries off-camera.

RUINS FROM JAPAN'S DEADLY EARTHQUAKE SEEN FROM SPACE

The plane was JAL flight 516, which flew from Sapporo New Chitose Airport in northern Japan to Tokyo. After landing, the aircraft collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft.

Both aircraft burst into flames, and five Coast Guard members were killed.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Reports say the Coast Guard aircraft was preparing to leave for Niigata Airport on the west coast of Japan. The aircraft was going to deliver aid and supplies to the region, after it was hit by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake on Monday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The JAL aircraft had 367 passengers and 12 crew members at the time of the incident, according to a statement from Airbus. All were able to exit the plane by way of emergency slides.