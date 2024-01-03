Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: View from inside Japan Airlines plane during fiery collision

The plane was JAL flight 516, which flew from Sapporo New Chitose Airport in northern Japan to Tokyo. After landing, the aircraft collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft.

By Angeli Gabriel , Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Video shot on Tuesday shows passengers on a Japan Airlines airplane after it collided with an aircraft after landing at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. (Courtesy: Jonas Deibe / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX) 01:09

View from inside Japan Airlines plane on fire after earthquake, collision

Video shot on Tuesday shows passengers on a Japan Airlines airplane after it collided with an aircraft after landing at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. (Courtesy: Jonas Deibe / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

TOKYO, Japan – Video shot on Tuesday shows passengers on a Japan Airlines airplane after it collided with an aircraft after landing at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Shot by passenger Jonas Deibe, the video begins with a shot looking out of one of the airplane windows. The view is filled with smoke and an orange glow from the flames engulfing the plane.

Smoke and glow of fire, as seen through the windows of the airplane.

Smoke and glow of fire, as seen through the windows of the airplane.

(Jonas Deibe / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX / FOX Weather)

A woman in a pink scarf, whose seat is right by the window, can be seen turning around with a look of worry and concern. The passengers are relatively quiet at this point.

JAPAN EARTHQUAKE DEATH TOLL CONTINUES TO RISE

The video then cuts to another clip with a view looking down the aisle as smoke fills the cabin. A flight attendant is shown covering her mouth and nose with her hand.

A flight attendant in a smoky cabin.

A flight attendant in a smoky cabin.

(Jonas Deibe / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX / FOX Weather)

The cabin begins to fill with chatter as a child cries off-camera.

RUINS FROM JAPAN'S DEADLY EARTHQUAKE SEEN FROM SPACE

The plane was JAL flight 516, which flew from Sapporo New Chitose Airport in northern Japan to Tokyo. After landing, the aircraft collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft.

Both aircraft burst into flames, and five Coast Guard members were killed.

  • TOPSHOT - This photo provided by Jiji Press shows a Japan Airlines plane on fire on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024. A Japan Airlines plane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2 after apparently colliding with a coast guard aircraft, television reports said. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT (Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 1 of 3

    TOPSHOT - This photo provided by Jiji Press shows a Japan Airlines plane on fire on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024. A Japan Airlines plane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2 after apparently colliding with a coast guard aircraft, television reports said. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT (Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 2 of 3

    TOPSHOT - A fire engine is seen beside a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane on the tarmac at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on January 2, 2024. A Japan Airlines plane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2 after apparently colliding with a coast guard aircraft, television reports said. (Photo by Richard A. BROOKS / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Rescue crews work at the site where a Japan coast guard aircraft collided with a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane on the tarmac at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on January 2, 2024. Five people aboard the Japan coast guard aircraft died on January 2 when it hit the Japan Airlines passenger plane on the ground in a fiery collision at Haneda airport. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 3 of 3

    Rescue crews work at the site where a Japan coast guard aircraft collided with a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane on the tarmac at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on January 2, 2024. Five people aboard the Japan coast guard aircraft died on January 2 when it hit the Japan Airlines passenger plane on the ground in a fiery collision at Haneda airport. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

Reports say the Coast Guard aircraft was preparing to leave for Niigata Airport on the west coast of Japan. The aircraft was going to deliver aid and supplies to the region, after it was hit by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake on Monday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The JAL aircraft had 367 passengers and 12 crew members at the time of the incident, according to a statement from Airbus. All were able to exit the plane by way of emergency slides.

At least five people were killed when a Japan Airlines plane collided with a coast guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023, according to reports. 01:20

Watch: Several killed after planes collide at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

At least five people were killed when a Japan Airlines plane collided with a coast guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023, according to reports.

Tags
Loading...