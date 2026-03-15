Impactful Kona Low unleashing heavy rain and hurricane-force winds throughout Hawaii

HAWAII - A powerful Kona Low is slamming Hawaii with heavy rain and hurricane-force winds, causing flash flooding, mudslides and blizzard conditions in the mountains.

The storm has led to widespread road closures and property damage from flooding, landslides, sinkholes and downed power lines.

WHAT IS A KONA LOW?

According to the County of Maui, Maui Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross opened shelters around the county and more than 100 people are utilizing the shelters countywide.

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The city and county of Honolulu has released an online form for residents to report damage to their homes.

Additionally, officials have closed Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park due to the hazardous weather.

Officials have advised residents and visitors to shelter in place and to stay off the roadways as the rain and wind cause power outages and knocks down trees.

The storm began Tuesday, overtaking the Aloha State with consistent heavy rain and thunderstorms.

POWERFUL KONA LOW LASHES HAWAII WITH TORRENTIAL RAIN, FIERCE WINDS, BLIZZARD CONDITIONS, FLOOD WATCHES ISSUED

The combination of strong upper-level forcing, deep tropical moisture and persistent southerly flow created an environment that has become extremely favorable for periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

This overall threat will continue until at least Monday as high amounts of atmospheric moisture levels continue.

The amount of rain expected through Sunday

(FOX Weather)



Some locations on Maui have already seen about two feet of rain, leading to flash flooding. According to FOX Forecast Center, parts of Maui received over 20 inches of rain from Friday into Saturday alone.

KNOW YOUR FLOOD TERMINOLOGY: WHAT FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS AND EMERGENCIES REALLY MEAN

Flash Flood Watches will continue for most of Hawaii through Monday as a widespread flash flooding threat of 5 to 8 inches of rain is possible across most of the islands.

Higher elevation summits on the Big Island and Maui are under High Wind Warnings through Sunday, where gusts have reached up to 135 mph.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT HIGH WIND WARNINGS

High Wind Warnings are also in place for the rest of the island throughout the archipelago through Sunday where gusts could reach up to 70 mph.

Thousands remain without power across the entire island chain.

The future radar tracker of the storm

(FOX Weather)



Snow has already begun on the summits of the Big Island. The gusty winds have led to blizzard conditions at the summits on Friday and Saturday.

Winter Storm Warnings were in place through Saturday due to snow up to 20 inches on the Big Island Summits.

PERSON DIES AFTER GOING IN CLOSED-OFF AREA OF KILAUEA VOLCANO IN HAWAII NATIONAL PARK

Stay with FOX Weather as this storm continues to unfold.