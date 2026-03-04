Person dies after going in closed-off area of Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii national park

HAWAI'I VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii — A person has died after reportedly entering a closed-off area near the Kilauea volcano within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The National Park Service (NPS) said they responded to an incident on Feb. 26 in a closed area on the east side of Kilauea caldera within the national park.

Officials said the volcano wasn't erupting at the time. Search and rescue crews conducted overnight operations in steep, hazardous terrain.

The next day, authorities found the individual and airlifted him from the area. He was pronounced dead at a nearby medical center, according to NPS.

The person who died is a 33-year-old Hawaii resident, but their identity is being withheld pending privacy considerations.

The Kilauea caldera has hazardous terrain, including unstable cliff edges and volcanic features. This area is closed to the public due to extreme danger, including potential landslides and cracks from tremor, especially near the Halemaʻumaʻu crater rim, according to the USGS.

The last Kilauea eruption happened on Feb. 15, 2026. It marked the 42nd time the volcano has erupted since Dec. 23, 2024. During that eruption, the south vent dropped rapidly, then jetted back up for about 30 seconds.

Volcanic activity is episodic, with eruptions separated by pauses lasting several days or more, and they can last as short as a few hours. The next eruption is expected to take place anytime between March 10 and 16, but the forecast window could change depending on the circumstances.

Visitors are being reminded to remain in designated open areas and comply with all closures for their safety. The incident remains under investigation.