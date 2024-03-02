Earthquakes rattle Iceland as odds of volcanic eruption increase
The Icelandic Met Office says dozens of earthquakes have happened on the Reykjanes Peninsula as a magma instruction begins. Local media reports that evacuations have been ordered for the towns of Grindavík and Svartsengi.
File: Drone video recorded in Iceland shows the power of a volcano that erupted for the third time in two months on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
GRINDAVIK, Iceland – Dozens of earthquakes shook the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland on Saturday as officials warned that the odds of a volcanic eruption had increased.
The Icelandic Met Office has recorded a swarm of temblors over the past two days in an area on the southwestern side of the island that has been active for months.
Earthquakes recorded in Iceland as of March 2, 2024. Red dots are the most recent quakes, while blue dots represent the oldest.
Officials issued an Orange alert for the Reykjanes region, noting that an intrusion of magma had started just east of the town of Sýlingafell. According to RUV, an Iceland news agency, officials believe that is where an eruption is most likely to occur.
RUV reported that evacuations have been ordered for the nearby towns of Grindavík and Svartsengi. The Blue Lagoon, a popular tourist attraction in the area, has also been evacuated.
An image showing the new lava flow in Iceland outside Grindavik, on Feb. 8, 2024.
Lava is seen flowing from a volcano in Iceland on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
An aerial view shows lava after volcano eruption northeast of Sylingarfell, near Grindavik, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland early Thursday, February 8, 2024. (Photo by Iceland Civil Defense/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
An aerial view shows lava after volcano eruption northeast of Sylingarfell, near Grindavik, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland early Thursday, February 8, 2024. (Photo by Iceland Civil Defense/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
An aerial view shows lava after volcano eruption northeast of Sylingarfell, near Grindavik, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland early Thursday, February 8, 2024. (Photo by Iceland Civil Defense/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Lava explosions and billowing smoke are seen near residential buildings in the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik after a volcanic eruption on January 14, 2024. Seismic activity had intensified overnight and residents of Grindavik were evacuated, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported. This is Iceland's fifth volcanic eruption in two years, the previous one occurring on December 18, 2023 in the same region southwest of the capital Reykjavik. Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images)
Aerial view taken on January 14, 2024 shows emergency personnel using diggers to build a protective wall trying to prevent flowing lava to reach the centre of the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik after a volcaninc eruption. Seismic activity had intensified overnight and residents of Grindavik were evacuated, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported. This is Iceland's fifth volcanic eruption in two years, the previous one occurring on December 18, 2023 in the same region southwest of the capital Reykjavik. Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images)
A photo showing the eruption of a volcano outside the town of Grindavik in Iceland on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.
FILE - A photo showing the eruption of a volcano outside the town of Grindavik in Iceland on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.
A view of the Bessastadir, the official residence of President of Iceland as volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts in Grindavik, Iceland, December 18, 2023. (Photo by Snorri Thor/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - DECEMBER 20: A view of the wall Icelandic authorities have built around a geothermal power plant in the country's southwest to protect it from possible lava flows on December 20, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. After weeks of seismic activity around Grindavik that led to the evacuation of some 4,000 residents, a volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula, with lava bursting from a crack about 3.5km long. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - DECEMBER 19: People view the volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in south west Iceland which has erupted after weeks of intense earthquake activity/ on December 19, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. After weeks of seismic activity around Grindavik that led to the evacuation of some 4,000 residents, a volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula, with lava bursting from a crack about 3.5km long. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
