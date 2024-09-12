'Pretty scary': Louisiana residents recall moments Hurricane Francine flooded their homes

KENNER, La. – Many residents of Kenner, Louisiana, are reeling after Hurricane Francine brought torrential rains and floods that destroyed their homes and vehicles.

Kenner, the largest suburb of New Orleans, received about 7 inches of rain from Francine on Wednesday, marking its second-wettest September day on record.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell spoke with some of those residents about what they experienced during the storm and how they are now cleaning up in the aftermath.

Savannah Guzman was at home with her family when the power went out at around 7 p.m. They watched the floodwaters rise around, and ultimately flow into their home, filling it with about 5 inches of water.

"It was pretty scary," Guzman said. She and her family escaped their flooding home by climbing through a window, out of fear that opening the door would bring more water inside.

Guzman said she was surprised to see water reach the house when they made it through Category 4 Hurricane Ida dry.

"Like, it made no sense to me," she said. "Like, how did we have a hurricane or a Category 1 hurricane this time around? And we got 5 inches of water in the house. And for Ida, it was a Category 4, I think, and we had no water."

Now Guzman and her family, who do not have flood insurance, are cleaning up. Her father, a contractor, has advised that they rip everything out that was damaged by the flood.

She noted that Thursday was her 21st birthday.

Another Kenner resident affected by flooding was Keith Osborne, whose children and grandchildren were helping him clean out his house when he spoke with Campbell Thursday.

He and his family also watched the water rise outside their home and then begin to reach their garage.

"Once that happened, well, it was a losing battle after that," he said. His home, like Guzman’s, filled with about 5 inches of water.

He noted that the flooding felt like a repeat of his experience when Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005.

"Lost everything; got to fight the insurance companies, which everybody's in the same boat with that," he said. "And we know that rates are going to go up as they always do after a storm."

Despite this, he remained positive about rebuilding efforts.

"People in Louisiana are tough," he added. "We’re too old to pick up and move somewhere else, so we’re going to put it back together as best we can and move on, and hope we get 20 more years between storms — I’ll be happy with that."