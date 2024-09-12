See it: Francine leaves some Louisiana homes in pieces

HOUMA, La. – Francine made landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane, slamming the Pelican State with pelting rain, powerful winds and storm surge.

In Houma, located just southeast of New Orleans, residents were left with a town that was ravaged by Francine. Videos showed images of the devastation, including a mobile home that was ripped apart.

The roof had blown off and the walls had fallen over, exposing the living areas to the elements.

At another home, a man could be seen laying a blue tarp on the roof.

Elsewhere, branches had broken and trees were split apart. Some fell on homes, roads and power lines.

Signage from businesses had been blown off. At one point, police officers could be seen dragging a sign out of the road.

Cleanup efforts continue Thursday with more than 325,000 residences across the state are without power.