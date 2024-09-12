Search
See it: Francine leaves some Louisiana homes in pieces

Footage shot in and around Houma captured images of the devastation the residents experienced.

Watch: Francine's effects cause significant damage to homes, infrastructure in Louisiana

Dramatic video shared from Louisiana shows the devastating effects of then-Hurricane Francine as the powerful storm slammed the region with destructive winds and flooding rain on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

HOUMA, La.Francine made landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane, slamming the Pelican State with pelting rain, powerful winds and storm surge. 

In Houma, located just southeast of New Orleans, residents were left with a town that was ravaged by Francine. Videos showed images of the devastation, including a mobile home that was ripped apart. 

Mobile home ripped open.

(Brandon Ivey / LSM / FOX Weather)

The roof had blown off and the walls had fallen over, exposing the living areas to the elements.

Mobile home ripped open.

(Brandon Ivey / LSM / FOX Weather)

At another home, a man could be seen laying a blue tarp on the roof.

Man places tarp on mobile home.

(Brandon Ivey / LSM / FOX Weather)

Elsewhere, branches had broken and trees were split apart. Some fell on homes, roads and power lines.

Tree pulling down power lines.

(Brandon Ivey / LSM / FOX Weather)

Signage from businesses had been blown off. At one point, police officers could be seen dragging a sign out of the road.

Police removing sign from road.

(Brandon Ivey / LSM / FOX Weather)

Cleanup efforts continue Thursday with more than 325,000 residences across the state are without power.

