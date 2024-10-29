Hiker dies in Texas national park amid extreme temperatures

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas – The body of a hiker was found Monday on a trail within Big Bend National Park in southwestern Texas.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), on Sunday, park rangers noticed a vehicle that had been parked for several days at the trailhead for the Marufo Vega, Strawhouse and Ore Terminal trails.

Records indicated there hadn't been any overnight backpackers in that area for any of the days the vehicle had been parked. After a quick search, no one had been found hiking.

On Monday morning, crews mobilized for an aerial and ground search of the three trails.

The 24-year-old hiker's body was found along a remote area on the rugged Marufo Vega Trail, the NPS said.

"Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss," Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman said in a news release. "Our entire park family extends condolences to the hiker’s family and friends."

The NPS said the Marufo Vega Trail is a challenging 14-mile trail that runs along rocky cliffs and through desert. The trail offers no shade or potable water, so hikers must bring their own.

Because of these factors, the trail becomes more dangerous in the warmer seasons of the year, the NPS said.

The NPS said despite it being late October, temperatures can often near 100 degrees in the afternoon. The NPS recommends hikers and backpackers prepare for such extreme temperatures by packing plenty of water, sun protection and salty snacks. Anyone hiking the desert trails should also plan to get off the trails during the heat of the afternoon.