Drone video shows Texas town underwater as boats rescue residents trapped in homes

LIVINGSTON, Texas – Crews took to boats Thursday to rescue people trapped in their homes by floodwaters. Drone video shows the miles and miles of landscape that have been flooded by recent rains and overwhelmed rivers.

The National Weather Service estimates that 4-9 inches of rain fell over areas north of Houston. Flood Warnings remain in place even though forecasters are calling for less than an inch of new rain over the next 24 hours. That is because runoff continues to collect in already swollen creeks and rivers.

Polk County issued a mandatory evacuation for communities below the Lake Livingston Dam and low-lying areas along the Trinity River.

The footage shows the water levels in downtown Livingston reaching up to the roofs of single-story homes. Schools are closed until Monday. Several roads and highways are underwater, while others have been washed away. Authorities even closed a bridge over the Trinity River due to the high water.

The video showed a fleet of U-Haul trucks, some floating, that looked like rafts in a lake. In reality, the water is covering a parking lot.

Livingston is only one of the towns underwater.

The Trinity River Authority has been upping the amount of water released from the Livingston Dam to relieve pressure and prevent a breach. The increased flow of the river is overwhelming downstream neighborhoods. The dam creates a reservoir that supplies water to four surrounding counties plus the city of Houston, according to the TRA.

Polk County Emergency Management issued a boil water notice for several subdivisions.