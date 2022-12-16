Watch: Aerial video shows damage left behind from deadly severe weather outbreak

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. – Emergency management officials in Mississippi reported at least four injuries in the state and dozens of homes have been damaged following Wednesday’s severe storms.

Houses and buildings were reduced to rubble in Clarke, Sharkey and Madison counties after bands of tornado-warned storms passed through the area. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency captured drone footage Thursday showing the extent of the damage.

DEADLY SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK EXITS US EAST COAST AFTER SPAWNING DOZENS OF TORNADOES

The multiday severe weather outbreak finally came to an end Thursday after producing dozens of tornadoes across six states, all while the country's northern tier saw blizzard conditions.

The severe storms were blamed for at least three deaths in Louisiana. A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed Tuesday night in Caddo Parish after an EF-2 tornado destroyed their home. A third death was reported Wednesday afternoon after what is believed to be an EF-2 twister struck Killona, just west of New Orleans.