‘We have banded together’: Destroyed Arkansas church holds Easter services

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – After a tornado destroyed the New Commandment Church of God in Christ (COGIC) near Little Rock, the congregation still held services on Sunday to celebrate Easter.

A deadly tornado ripped through the Little Rock area more than a week ago. The National Weather Service gave the tornado a preliminary rating of EF-3 with maximum winds of 165 mph.

"It's been a very trying time," said Eddie Miller, pastor at the New Commandment COGIC. "We have been through a lot, the members have been through a lot, the community have been through a lot, but we have banded together."

Located in the town of Jacksonville, the New Commandment COGIC has been holding services since Palm Sunday, with folding chairs for the congregation set up by the parking lot and a choir sing on the church’s concrete steps.

"Our church is still standing strong in the community because our church is a light to this community, and we dare not be somewhere else," Miller said.

He added that people who don’t typically attend the Arkansas church even came out to be a part of the services.

For those looking to support the church’s rebuilding efforts, Miller recommended that donations be made either through the church’s CashApp account "$NewCommandment" or through the church’s Facebook page.

"We want them to know this church is going to stand strong in the midst of this turmoil," Miller said. "We will get through that because we'll continue to serve and do the things we've been doing."